Ashley Graham's Knix Collection Introduces New Size-Inclusive Lingerie

Ashley Graham and Knix just teamed up to launch a lingerie collection, and you're going to want to shop it, stat. The line is filled with stylish, supportive size-inclusive pieces that won't slip or bunch up throughout the day (or night).

The Ashely Graham x Knix collection features bodysuits, bras and underwear that range in sizes from 4XL to XS, with bra sizes up to 44F. All items are available in the core color black, as well as two limited-edition shades, ginger cookie and peony.

Shop Ashley Graham x Knix

Knix has an array of comfortable, supportive and size-inclusive lingerie, swimwear, loungewear and a lot more. The brand is known for having functional and fashionable clothes, such as anti-chafing shorts, wireless bras and nighttime period protection kits.

Currently, Knix is hosting a bundle and save event on all of its panties. When you buy 3 or more bikinis, thongs or any other type of underwear, you save 25%. If you check out with 5 or more underwear bottoms, then you save 30%. The promotion also applies to the newly added Mesh Essential Bikini and other underwear styles in the Ashley Graham x Knix Collection, so you can revamp your top drawer and save.

Shop the new Ashley Graham x Knix Collection below.

Mesh Deep-V Bodysuit Knix Mesh Deep-V Bodysuit The Knix Mesh Deep-V Bodysuit is supportive, but it doesn't need any underwires in the bra supports to hold up throughout the day. Wear this mesh bodysuit as lingerie or dress it up with a sleek blazer over top for a cute weekend look. $72 Buy Now

Mesh Essential Bikini Knix Mesh Essential Bikini The Mesh Essential Bikini is designed with a velvet flocked waistband, so it stays up around your hips and stays soft thanks to, you know, the velvety soft velvet fabric. Though, the real show stopper on this bikini is the mesh side panels. $24 Buy Now

Mesh Deep-V Bra Knix Mesh Deep-V Bra This delicate mesh bra is a comfortable fit for your newfound everyday bra. Plus, the deep-v design gives you more room to experiment with your summer wardrobe. $48 Buy Now

Mesh Essential Thong Knix Mesh Essential Thong The minimal coverage from the Ashley Graham x Knix Mesh Essential Thong makes it the perfect garment for the summer heat. $22 Buy Now

