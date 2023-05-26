Oprah's favorite Tovala Smart Oven is on sale just in time for college graduates to set up their new apartment. We put the versatile countertop oven to the test and it certainly makes cooking easier and quick. Normally, Tovala's oven costs $249, but now you can get it for only $49 when you sign up for six weeks of Tovala meal plans within the first six months.

Tovala's Instagram-famous smart over has been featured on Oprah's 2021 Favorite Things List and for good reason. It's a convenient smart toaster oven that uses steam and heat to cook foods quickly. The small space-friendly countertop oven can steam, bake, broil, toast and reheat. It also features Scan-to-Cook technology, which lets you scan over 800 grocery items' barcodes to start cooking.

Tovala's meal plan option only adds to the convenience. I don't have to stress about what I'm going to eat on my lunch breaks anymore. The meal plans are delivered every Thursday straight to my door (though you can select an alternative day), and I just follow the instructions, combine the ingredients and seasonings provided, scan a barcode and wait for the Tovala app to let me know when my food is ready.

My favorites include the lemon panko-crusted chicken with potato wedges and apricot-glazed trout with roasted broccoli. When I'm feeling like skipping the Tovala meal plan, I can also browse tons of chef-approved recipes on the app. The temperature, timing and prep work instructions are all curated for the smart oven.

I also appreciate the practical details Tovala added to its smart toaster oven design. When the oven's water tray, used for steaming, is low, the oven automatically chimes and notifies you on the control panel. Thanks to Tovala's fan system, it only takes a few minutes for the smart oven to completely cool down.

If you have a hectic schedule or you just hate cleaning dishes by hand, you'll be happy to know that all of Tovala's sheet trays and roasting pans are dishwasher-safe. They're slightly smaller than standard pans and trays, so they fit in full-sized dishwashers perfectly without taking up a ton of space.

Get $200 Off Tovala

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Score Ahead of Summer

All the Best Memorial Day Sales of 2023 to Shop Right Now

The 10 Best Memorial Day Patio Furniture Sales to Shop Ahead of Summer

Save Up to 60% On Sofas, Beds and More at Burrow's Memorial Day Sale

The Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales of 2023 to Upgrade Your Home

The Best High School Graduation Gifts to Shop for the Class of 2023

The 24 Best College Graduation Gift Ideas to Shop for 2023 Grads

The Best Electric Kettles That Would Make Great Graduation Gifts

Save 25% On Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Machines for the Class of 2023