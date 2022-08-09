Tarte Bundle and Save Sale: Get $120 Worth of Makeup for Just $44
Tarte Cosmetics fans, are you sitting down? The beauty brand's Angel Number Sale is here — offering a customizable bundle of full-size products for a low price you don't want to miss. If you're running low on your go-to Tarte primers, eye shadow palettes, or anything else, then you might want to stock up before this deal ends. You can get viral products like maracuja juicy lip plump for only a fraction of the price.
Currently, you can bundle and save on Tarte's full-sized products. Just pick any four full-sized products to build a custom bundle, and get them all for only $44. Tarte Cosmetics allows up to three custom bundles to your cart. Tarte's sale soonthough, so you're not going to want to miss this.
The Tarte Cosmetics Custom Bundle allows you to pick a full-sized beauty product in nearly every category including lips, cheeks, eyes, complexion, skincare and tools, and mascara. To make sure you don't miss out on this deal, shop some of our favorite Tarte products included in the Custom Bundle and Save Sale below.
Achieve an effortless sun-kissed glow with Tarte's Amazonian Clay Waterproof Bronzer, which won't smudge in the summer heat. You know: thanks to its waterproof properties.
Create unique looks with this sleek double-sided eyeliner. On one end you have a liquid liner and on the other, a gel pencil.
Smooth and hydrate the skin under your eyes with the Maracuja C-Brighter Eye Treatment. The hyaluronic acid and squalane hydrate while the C-Brighter tech fights off free radicals to improve and prevent deep-set wrinkles.
Make your lips look a bit fuller thanks to the Tarte Maneater Plumping Gloss. Plus, it also helps to moisturize your lips to minimalize your lip lines.
Opt for this limited-edition eyeshadow palette, which is filled with some great neutral shades fit for summer.
If brows are the most important step in your beauty routine, then you'll want to add this two-in-one brow tool to one of your Tarte Custom Kits.
The Tarte Hydrocealer Concealer formula is similar to a tinted moisturized that's meant to be used as a concealer. In other words, it helps keep your skin hydrated so that it won't crack or crease as you wear it.
Lock in your look for the day with this setting spray that holds up for 16 hours. Like most Tarte products, the Shape Tape Stay Spray Vegan Setting Spray is also transfer-proof, waterproof and sweatproof.
Prep your skin with a nourishing moisturizer before your start the day.
This 4-in-1 mascara conditions, curls, lengthens and volumizes your eyelashes. Thanks to the magniLASH wand, this Tarte mascara also helps lift your lashes.
