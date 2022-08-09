Tarte Bundle and Save Sale: Get $120 Worth of Makeup for Just $44

Tarte Cosmetics fans, are you sitting down? The beauty brand's Angel Number Sale is here — offering a customizable bundle of full-size products for a low price you don't want to miss. If you're running low on your go-to Tarte primers, eye shadow palettes, or anything else, then you might want to stock up before this deal ends. You can get viral products like maracuja juicy lip plump for only a fraction of the price.

Currently, you can bundle and save on Tarte's full-sized products. Just pick any four full-sized products to build a custom bundle, and get them all for only $44. Tarte Cosmetics allows up to three custom bundles to your cart. Tarte's sale soonthough, so you're not going to want to miss this.

Build Your Bundle

The Tarte Cosmetics Custom Bundle allows you to pick a full-sized beauty product in nearly every category including lips, cheeks, eyes, complexion, skincare and tools, and mascara. To make sure you don't miss out on this deal, shop some of our favorite Tarte products included in the Custom Bundle and Save Sale below.

Double Take Eyeliner Tarte Double Take Eyeliner Create unique looks with this sleek double-sided eyeliner. On one end you have a liquid liner and on the other, a gel pencil. $25 Buy Now

Maracuja C-brighter Eye Treatment Tarte Maracuja C-brighter Eye Treatment Smooth and hydrate the skin under your eyes with the Maracuja C-Brighter Eye Treatment. The hyaluronic acid and squalane hydrate while the C-Brighter tech fights off free radicals to improve and prevent deep-set wrinkles. $39 Buy Now

Maneater Plumping Gloss Tarte Maneater Plumping Gloss Make your lips look a bit fuller thanks to the Tarte Maneater Plumping Gloss. Plus, it also helps to moisturize your lips to minimalize your lip lines. $19 Buy Now

Hydrocealer Concealer Tarte Hydrocealer Concealer The Tarte Hydrocealer Concealer formula is similar to a tinted moisturized that's meant to be used as a concealer. In other words, it helps keep your skin hydrated so that it won't crack or crease as you wear it. $25 Buy Now

