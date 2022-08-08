Meghan Markle's secret to long lashes is on major sale right now. With the start of Dermstore's Anniversary Sale, RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner is 25% off and we suggest you hurry as the popular eyelash serum has consistently been a hot ticket item. This RevitaLash product is rarely on sale, but the powerful eyelash serum with the code CHEERS at checkout

The Duchess of Sussex has praised the effects of the RevitaLash lash serum. In an interview with Allure, the royal revealed, "I also use RevitaLash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be."

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Dermstore RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner RevitaLash's award-winning lash conditioner helps protect against breakage while improving flexibility and shine. Apply daily on the lash line for healthier-looking, longer and stronger eyelashes. $98 $74 WITH THE CODE CHEERS Buy Now

The vegan and cruelty-free formula is the only ophthalmologist lash serum available, according to the brand. RevitaLash uses their proprietary blend of scientifically-advanced technology and natural botanicals, including biotin, botanicals, amino acids and peptides. Not only does the serum help with lengthening the lashes, it also targets breakage and brittleness by conditioning the hairs to become softer, stronger and healthier-looking. One tube will last for three months with daily usage.

Markle isn’t alone in her love for RevitaLash, with the serum counting Kim Kardashian among its fans, too. The Duchess' fave eyelash-enhancing serum comes in a month, three-month, or six-month supply. Once a day, just apply a thin brush stroke directly to your eyelashes.

Shop more of the royal's go-to makeup, skincare and haircare products. And while you're at it, don't forget to check out more amazing beauty deals from the Dermstore Anniversary Sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Laura Dern’s Anti-Aging Skincare Routine

Gwyneth Paltrow Uses These Hydrating Under-Eye Patches to Depuff Skin

This Is the One Hair Product Billie Eilish Can’t Live Without

Halsey's AF94 Makeup Is Officially Here and It's Affordable

The Best Tinted Moisturizers with SPF for a Protected Summer Glow

Augustinus Bader’s Anti-Aging Moisturizer Now Comes In a New Formula

Score Major Deals on Skincare at Dermstore's Anniversary Sale

The Best Under-Eye Creams to Incorporate Into Your Skincare Routine