Halsey Launches New Beauty Brand af94 with Affordable and ’90s-Inspired Beauty Must-Haves
Halsey is our muse for graphic eyeliner and smoky eyes, so it's no surprise the artist launched a new makeup brand called af94. AF94 is the singer's second beauty line, and it's packed with 40 different makeup products under $10, sold exclusively at Walmart. The collection features everything from false eyelashes, liquid liner, and lip gloss. Count us in!
Halsey pays homage to their roots with the brand's name af94 coming from their legal name, Ashley Frangipane, and their birth year, 1994. Speaking of their roots, the singer's first makeup brand helped inspire the af94 line.
In a press release, Halsey mentions, "After listening to feedback from fans and friends, I wanted to create another line that was lower-priced with a wide reach." Affordability was a top priority for Halsey, and they kept that in mind throughout the development and later in the execution.
"I’ll always remember being 15 years old and saving up to buy my first eyeliner. It was electric blue and a big purchase for me at the time, but the thrill of wearing such a bold color was worth every penny... I created af94 so that anyone and everyone can chase that rush of standing out with bold makeup but at an affordable price," concludes Halsey.
The bold, vibrant, and pigment-rich formulas that af94 exude bring the '90s trend back full-stop to Walmart shelves. For a flashy, retro-eye, pair one of their brand-new eyeliners with Halsey's go-to necklace, add these af94 items to your shopping carts, and then consider your makeup collection complete.
Face stickers are back in style. We repeat: Face stickers are back! Highlight your eyelids, brow area, cheeks or anywhere else with the vibrate gemstone stickers and more.
Create some bold graphic liner looks with the af94 eyeliner in the shade atomic green.
This liquid eyeliner is designed to last for hours without smudging.
If you feel naked with just eyeliner and mascara, grab this eyeshadow crayon. Its buildable coverage creates a smudge-proof and crease-proof look every time.
Bada bing, bada blue, this is officially your sign to try a blue mascara to brighten up your makeup looks (literally). This colorful mascara officially debuts on July 29, but you can pre-order it now.
You need some trusty makeup remover wipes to get rid of your smudge-proof makeup.
Use it to set your makeup for a dewy finish. Otherwise, you can use this 5-in-1 face mist to lock in moisture on your bare face. FYI, it's fortified with skincare ingredients like plant-based collagen and rose flower water.
These false eyelashes aren't a false advertisement, they're just enhancing your natural lashes.
Your eyes can't have all the fun. Add a pop of mauve pink to your lips with this af94 liquid lipstick.
You can never go wrong with a classic black eyeliner.
Use this eyeshadow crayon as a base color, or use it to build a neutral look this summer.
Use this white gel eyeliner to add some highlights to your inner corners, or a bold look to your waterline.
