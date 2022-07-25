Shopping

Halsey Launches New Beauty Brand af94 with Affordable and ’90s-Inspired Beauty Must-Haves

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Halsey Beauty
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Halsey is our muse for graphic eyeliner and smoky eyes, so it's no surprise the artist launched a new makeup brand called af94. AF94 is the singer's second beauty line, and it's packed with 40 different makeup products under $10, sold exclusively at Walmart. The collection features everything from false eyelashes, liquid liner, and lip gloss. Count us in! 

Halsey pays homage to their roots with the brand's name af94 coming from their legal name, Ashley Frangipane, and their birth year, 1994. Speaking of their roots, the singer's first makeup brand helped inspire the af94 line.

In a press release, Halsey mentions, "After listening to feedback from fans and friends, I wanted to create another line that was lower-priced with a wide reach." Affordability was a top priority for Halsey, and they kept that in mind throughout the development and later in the execution. 

"I’ll always remember being 15 years old and saving up to buy my first eyeliner. It was electric blue and a big purchase for me at the time, but the thrill of wearing such a bold color was worth every penny... I created af94 so that anyone and everyone can chase that rush of standing out with bold makeup but at an affordable price," concludes Halsey. 

The bold, vibrant, and pigment-rich formulas that af94 exude bring the '90s trend back full-stop to Walmart shelves. For a flashy, retro-eye, pair one of their brand-new eyeliners with Halsey's go-to necklace, add these af94 items to your shopping carts, and then consider your makeup collection complete. 

Joystickers Face Stickers
Joystickers Face Stickers
Walmart
Joystickers Face Stickers

Face stickers are back in style. We repeat: Face stickers are back! Highlight your eyelids, brow area, cheeks or anywhere else with the vibrate gemstone stickers and more.

$10
Star69 Gel Eyeliner, Atomic, Green
Star69 Gel Eyeliner, Atomic, Green
Walmart
Star69 Gel Eyeliner, Atomic, Green

Create some bold graphic liner looks with the af94 eyeliner in the shade atomic green.

$8
Backline Liquid Eyeliner, Bye Binesky Blue
Backline Liquid Eyeliner, Bye Binesky Blue
Walmart
Backline Liquid Eyeliner, Bye Binesky Blue

This liquid eyeliner is designed to last for hours without smudging. 

$8
Shadowboxer Eyeshadow Crayon, Marquee Moon, Blue
Shadowboxer Eyeshadow Crayon, Marquee Moon, Blue
Walmart
Shadowboxer Eyeshadow Crayon, Marquee Moon, Blue

If you feel naked with just eyeliner and mascara, grab this eyeshadow crayon. Its buildable coverage creates a smudge-proof and crease-proof look every time.

$8
Push to Start Colored Mascara Bada Bing, Blue
Push to Start Colored Mascara Bada Bing, Blue
Walmart
Push to Start Colored Mascara Bada Bing, Blue

Bada bing, bada blue, this is officially your sign to try a blue mascara to brighten up your makeup looks (literally). This colorful mascara officially debuts on July 29, but you can pre-order it now.

$10
Friendly Reminder Biodegradable Makeup Remover Wipes
Friendly Reminder Biodegradeable Makeup Remover Wipes
Walmart
Friendly Reminder Biodegradable Makeup Remover Wipes

You need some trusty makeup remover wipes to get rid of your smudge-proof makeup.

$6
Plead the Fifth 5-in-1 Face Mist, Hydrating & Illuminating
Plead the Fifth 5-in-1 Face Mist, Hydrating & Illuminating
Walmart
Plead the Fifth 5-in-1 Face Mist, Hydrating & Illuminating

Use it to set your makeup for a dewy finish. Otherwise, you can use this 5-in-1 face mist to lock in moisture on your bare face. FYI, it's fortified with skincare ingredients like plant-based collagen and rose flower water.

$7
False Advertising High Volume Faux Eyelashes, Black
False Advertising High Volume Faux Eyelashes, Black
Walmart
False Advertising High Volume Faux Eyelashes, Black

These false eyelashes aren't a false advertisement, they're just enhancing your natural lashes.

$5
Majorly Matte Liquid Lipstick, Just a Crush, Pink
Majorly Matte Liquid Lipstick, Just a Crush, Pink
Walmart
Majorly Matte Liquid Lipstick, Just a Crush, Pink

Your eyes can't have all the fun. Add a pop of mauve pink to your lips with this af94 liquid lipstick.

$8
Star69 Gel Eyeliner, Antagonist, Black
Star69 Gel Eyeliner, Antagonist, Black
Walmart
Star69 Gel Eyeliner, Antagonist, Black

You can never go wrong with a classic black eyeliner.

$8
Shadowboxer Eyeshadow Crayon, Alleyway, Brown
eyeshadow crayon brown
Walmart
Shadowboxer Eyeshadow Crayon, Alleyway, Brown

Use this eyeshadow crayon as a base color, or use it to build a neutral look this summer.

$8
Star69 Gel Eyeliner, Not Fair, White
Star69 Gel Eyeliner, Not Fair, White
Walmart
Star69 Gel Eyeliner, Not Fair, White

Use this white gel eyeliner to add some highlights to your inner corners, or a bold look to your waterline. 

$8

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Deals to Shop from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

This Is the One Hair Product Billie Eilish Can’t Live Without

Shop Black-Owned and Founded Brands at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Can't-Miss Beauty Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale