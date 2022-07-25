Halsey is our muse for graphic eyeliner and smoky eyes, so it's no surprise the artist launched a new makeup brand called af94. AF94 is the singer's second beauty line, and it's packed with 40 different makeup products under $10, sold exclusively at Walmart. The collection features everything from false eyelashes, liquid liner, and lip gloss. Count us in!

Halsey pays homage to their roots with the brand's name af94 coming from their legal name, Ashley Frangipane, and their birth year, 1994. Speaking of their roots, the singer's first makeup brand helped inspire the af94 line.

In a press release, Halsey mentions, "After listening to feedback from fans and friends, I wanted to create another line that was lower-priced with a wide reach." Affordability was a top priority for Halsey, and they kept that in mind throughout the development and later in the execution.

"I’ll always remember being 15 years old and saving up to buy my first eyeliner. It was electric blue and a big purchase for me at the time, but the thrill of wearing such a bold color was worth every penny... I created af94 so that anyone and everyone can chase that rush of standing out with bold makeup but at an affordable price," concludes Halsey.

The bold, vibrant, and pigment-rich formulas that af94 exude bring the '90s trend back full-stop to Walmart shelves. For a flashy, retro-eye, pair one of their brand-new eyeliners with Halsey's go-to necklace, add these af94 items to your shopping carts, and then consider your makeup collection complete.

