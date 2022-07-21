Shopping

Billie Eilish Swears by the Olaplex No. 6 Leave-In Styling Treatment—Shop Her Favorite Beauty Products

By Wesley Horvath‍
Billie Eilish
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Billie Eilish might know some bad guys, but she also knows some great beauty products (and some even better skincare tricks). After the singer's done performing onstage, she loves to unwind with a nighttime beauty routine. If you ever wanted to know the star's beauty secrets, she revealed her entire post-show beauty routine to Vogue. Her routine is stacked with fan-favorite products that keep her face, hair, and nails in tip-top shape. 

If you're looking to follow her lead on her beauty essentials, she's graciously given us a rundown in an interview with VogueThe Happier Than Ever singer starts things off by pulling her hair back in a headband, then removes her makeup. 

If you, like Eilish, live a hectic life, you know firsthand the importance of a cleansing yet gentle makeup remover. Her go-to is Josie Maran Bear Naked Wipes, which creates a clean slate for the rest of her skincare products.

However, Eilish doesn't only take care of her skin, she also loves to unwind with a brief haircare routine. The celeb notes that she uses a lot of Olaplex products on her hair, but Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother is a must after she washes her hair. She adds, "I use [Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother] after every single time I wash my hair. And you can use it on your dry hair before you go to bed, and it'll just kind of give you some volume." Don't mind us while we restock our bathroom counter with some much-needed TLC for our hair. 

Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother
Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother
Amazon
Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother

Get perfectly smooth and soft hair like Billie Eilish with the Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother. This summer must-have helps reduce frizz and breakage, so your hair looks and feels healthier. 

$30
AT AMAZON
$30
AT SEPHORA

Beyond treating her hair and removing her makeup, the seven-time GRAMMY Award winner uses her skincare routine as a way to reconnect with herself every night. After performing onstage all night, her skincare routine is a soothing way to relax and feel like herself again. "I find my skincare routine to be incredibly rejuvenating. So for me, I find a lot of peace in it, and it kind of like brings me back down to myself," she adds.

Don't worry: The star doesn't just use Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother, some face wipes and wrap up her beauty regimen for the night. Eilish regularly uses 11 other products in her post-show beauty routine. Plus, she has a few other favorite skincare and makeup products that she incorporates into her busy schedule. 

Shop More of Billie Eilish's Beauty Favorites

Hicarer Towel Microfiber Bowtie Headband 3-Pack
hicarer bowtie microfiber headband
Amazon
Hicarer Towel Microfiber Bowtie Headband 3-Pack

They're designed to slick your hair back so that you can focus on your skincare routine (and, well, relaxing).

$11
Josie Maran Bear Naked Wipes
Josie Maran Bear Naked Wipes
Amazon
Josie Maran Bear Naked Wipes

This nourishing formula keeps you hydrated while it removes makeup, sweat and grime off of your face and neck.

$12
AT AMAZON
$12
AT SEPHORA
Biba de Sousa The Zinc Mask
Biba de Sousa The Zinc Mask
Biba de Sousa
Biba de Sousa The Zinc Mask

If you have a pimple problem, Biba de Sousa's The Zinc Mask is your solution. It helps purify skin, dry out pimples and soothe irritations. 

$59
Biba de Sousa Mandelic Cleansing Gel
Biba de Sousa Mandelic Cleansing Gel
Biba de Sousa
Biba de Sousa Mandelic Cleansing Gel

This gentle gel cleanser is infused with green tea, pomegranate, Alpha Hydroxy acid and more antioxidants and soothing ingredients.

$38
Biba de Sousa Glycolic Lactic Toner
Biba de Sousa Glycolic Lactic Toner
Biba de Sousa
Biba de Sousa Glycolic Lactic Toner

It exfoliates your skin without drying it out (and without all the harsh ingredients that irritate your pores).

$38
Biba de Sousa Daily Moisturizer
Biba de Sousa Daily Moisturizer
Biba de Sousa
Biba de Sousa Daily Moisturizer

Finally, a lightweight moisturizer that's Billie Eilish-approved! The star uses two pumps after toning to keep her skin hydrated all day.

$55
Biba de Sousa Cream Barrier
Biba de Sousa Cream Barrier
Biba de Sousa
Biba de Sousa Cream Barrier

"I love this stuff. It's really like a nighttime moisturizer, but I use it all the time. I actually use this before I put my makeup on." Billie Eilish says. 

$95
Biba de Sousa Hydrating Toner
Biba de Sousa Hydrating Toner
Biba de Sousa
Biba de Sousa Hydrating Toner

To lock in some extra moisture, Billie Eilish actually uses the Biba de Sousa Hydrating Toner after she uses the brand's cream barrier. It makes sense, too. After all, this hydrating toner can be used as a hydrating makeup setting spray. (So this spray can also help Biba de Sousa's other moisturizing products keep you extra hydrated.)

$38
Aquaphor Healing Ointment
Aquaphor Healing Ointment
Amazon
Aquaphor Healing Ointment

Use the Aquaphor Healing Ointment anywhere you need an extra boost of moisture (including on your lips!).

$13
Tammy Taylor Thymolize Nail Solution
Tammy Taylor Thymolize Nail Solution
Amazon
Tammy Taylor Thymolize Nail Solution

Keep your nails strong and healthy like Billie Eilish with the Tammy Taylor Thymolize Solution. The singer claims it even helps treat your nails after you take of your gel or acrylics. 

$15
Tammy Taylor Peach Conditioning Cuticle Oil
Tammy Taylor Peach Conditioning Cuticle Oil
Amazon
Tammy Taylor Peach Conditioning Cuticle Oil

Use natural ingredients to hydrate your nail cuticles. Plus, you can use it while you wear acrylic nails.

$10
Eilish Eau de Parfum
Eilish Eau de Parfum
Ulta
Eilish Eau de Parfum

Yes, the singer does spritz on her own fragrance before bed.

$68

