If you’re like us, you first fell in love with Burt’s Bees when you used one of the brand’s lip balms to moisturize your dry lips. Turns out that Burt’s Bees’ naturally derived skin care products are healthy and great for your skin and you can use them to give it the same glowing, hydrating treatment as your lips — achieving that all-over dewy look throughout the entire summer.

Naturally derived skin care products are an evergreen beauty trend and for good reason – many ingredients from nature help reduce visible irritation and redness (which does wonders for sensitive skin). With ingredients from nature like chamomile, jojoba seed oil, squalane, and many more, Burt’s Bees skin care products are made to fortify your skin’s health, so you can look effortlessly glowy and nourished without paying for a spa treatment.

Shop Burt’s Bees Skin Care

You’re probably spending your entire summer enjoying the sun and some leisurely pool time, which is why it’s also the ideal time to amp up your skin care routine with a boost of moisture. The sun and humidity can wear at your pores, so a little extra nourishment goes a long way.

Whether you have some hyperpigmentation that needs a touch of hydration or you need to get your post-sunbathing glow back, Burt’s Bees has a myriad of naturally derived skin care products to revitalize your skin this summer and beyond. Ahead, shop our favorite hydrating skin care products from Burt’s Bees.

Truly Glowing Night Cream Burt's Bees Truly Glowing Night Cream Your skin loses a lot of its moisture as you sleep. Thanks to ingredients like squalane, mango butter and beeswax, you can keep your face and neck glowing and moisturized with the Burt’s Bees Truly Glowing Night Cream. $18 Buy Now

Goodness Glows Miracle Balm Burt's Bees Goodness Glows Miracle Balm This glowy, hydrating balm truly is a miracle. It’s a limited-edition fan favorite that’s sold out twice because of its hydrating properties. Use the Goodness Glows Miracle Balm on your lips, cuticles, face or on dry skin that can benefit from some extra moisture. $10 Buy Now

Truly Glowing Gel Eye Cream Burt's Bees Truly Glowing Gel Eye Cream Some extra hydration can help reawaken dull, tired-looking skin around your eyes. The Truly Glowing Gel Eye Cream formula improves the strength of your skin's natural moisture barrier so the skin under your eyes is plump and glowy. $18 Buy Now

Soothing Face Balm Burt's Bees Soothing Face Balm The soothing Aloe butter face balm is made for redness-prone skin, which is a blessing for those post-microblading days or whenever you get sun-kissed or dry patches on your skin. $13 Buy Now

Hydrating Overnight Mask Burt's Bees Hydrating Overnight Mask Go to sleep with dry skin and wake up to a dewy, hydrated face with the Burt’s Bees Hydrating Overnight Mask. Avocado oil, castor seed oil, beeswax and other ingredients help lock in moisture for up to 24 hours – well after you rinse off the mask in the morning. $15 Buy Now

Glow Booster Burt's Bees Glow Booster Add some antioxidant-rich oils to your skin’s diet with the Burt’s Bees Glow Booster. It gives you glowing skin without leaving you greasy. $18 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 19 Best Sunscreens of 2022 for Complete Protection

Best Beauty Sales Right Now: SkinStore, Vitruvi, Herbivore, and More

J.Crew Swimsuits Are 50% Off for Summer — Shop the Best Styles

Shop Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon for Summer 2022

The Revlon Hair Dryer Brush Is On Sale for 32% Off at Amazon

The Best Athleisure and Activewear on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

This Best-Selling Deep Tissue Massage Gun Is Up to 68% Off at Amazon