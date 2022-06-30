Sponsored By Burt's Bees

Get Dewy, Hydrated Skin this Summer with Burt’s Bees, a Natural Skin Care Brand

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Get Hydrated Skin with Burt's Bees Natural Skin Care
Burt's Bees

If you’re like us, you first fell in love with Burt’s Bees when you used one of the brand’s lip balms to moisturize your dry lips. Turns out that Burt’s Bees’ naturally derived skin care products are healthy and great for your skin and you can use them to give it the same glowing, hydrating treatment as your lips — achieving that all-over dewy look throughout the entire summer.

Naturally derived skin care products are an evergreen beauty trend and for good reason – many ingredients from nature help reduce visible irritation and redness (which does wonders for sensitive skin). With ingredients from nature like chamomile, jojoba seed oil, squalane, and many more, Burt’s Bees skin care products are made to fortify your skin’s health, so you can look effortlessly glowy and nourished without paying for a spa treatment.

Shop Burt’s Bees Skin Care

You’re probably spending your entire summer enjoying the sun and some leisurely pool time, which is why it’s also the ideal time to amp up your skin care routine with a boost of moisture. The sun and humidity can wear at your pores, so a little extra nourishment goes a long way. 

Whether you have some hyperpigmentation that needs a touch of hydration or you need to get your post-sunbathing glow back, Burt’s Bees has a myriad of naturally derived skin care products to revitalize your skin this summer and beyond. Ahead, shop our favorite hydrating skin care products from Burt’s Bees.

Truly Glowing Night Cream
Truly Glowing Night Cream
Burt's Bees
Truly Glowing Night Cream

Your skin loses a lot of its moisture as you sleep. Thanks to ingredients like squalane, mango butter and beeswax, you can keep your face and neck glowing and moisturized with the Burt’s Bees Truly Glowing Night Cream.

$18
Goodness Glows Miracle Balm
Goodness Glows Miracle Balm
Burt's Bees
Goodness Glows Miracle Balm

This glowy, hydrating balm truly is a miracle. It’s a limited-edition fan favorite that’s sold out twice because of its hydrating properties. Use the Goodness Glows Miracle Balm on your lips, cuticles, face or on dry skin that can benefit from some extra moisture.

$10
Truly Glowing Gel Eye Cream
Truly Glowing Gel Eye Cream
Burt's Bees
Truly Glowing Gel Eye Cream

Some extra hydration can help reawaken dull, tired-looking skin around your eyes. The Truly Glowing Gel Eye Cream formula improves the strength of your skin's natural moisture barrier so the skin under your eyes is plump and glowy.

$18
Soap Bark & Chamomile Deep Cleansing Cream
Soap Bark & Chamomile Deep Cleansing Cream
Burt's Bees
Soap Bark & Chamomile Deep Cleansing Cream

Finally, a deep facial cleanser that doesn’t leave your skin dry! Thanks to ingredients like chamomile and skin-softening Aloe vera, the Soap Bark & Chamomile Deep Cleansing Cream keeps your skin clean, soft and healthy-looking.

$2
Soothing Face Balm
Soothing Face Balm
Burt's Bees
Soothing Face Balm

The soothing Aloe butter face balm is made for redness-prone skin, which is a blessing for those post-microblading days or whenever you get sun-kissed or dry patches on your skin.

$13
Hydrating Overnight Mask
Hydrating Overnight Mask
Burt's Bees
Hydrating Overnight Mask

Go to sleep with dry skin and wake up to a dewy, hydrated face with the Burt’s Bees Hydrating Overnight Mask. Avocado oil, castor seed oil, beeswax and other ingredients help lock in moisture for up to 24 hours – well after you rinse off the mask in the morning.

$15
Hydrating Facial Stick With Aloe Water
Hydrating Facial Stick With Aloe Water
Burt's Bees
Hydrating Facial Stick With Aloe Water

The roll-on applicator makes the Hydrating Stick With Aloe Water the perfect travel companion for all your summer vacations and commutes. Just roll it on your face, neck, elbows or on dry skin that needs some hydration ASAP.

$13
Hydrating Day Lotion
Hydrating Day Lotion
Burt's Bees
Hydrating Day Lotion

Every nourishing skin care regimen needs a dewy, hydrating lotion to keep you moisturized throughout the day.

$18
Glow Booster
Glow Booster
Burt's Bees
Glow Booster

Add some antioxidant-rich oils to your skin’s diet with the Burt’s Bees Glow Booster. It gives you glowing skin without leaving you greasy.

$18

RELATED CONTENT:

The 19 Best Sunscreens of 2022 for Complete Protection

Best Beauty Sales Right Now: SkinStore, Vitruvi, Herbivore, and More

J.Crew Swimsuits Are 50% Off for Summer — Shop the Best Styles

Shop Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon for Summer 2022

The Revlon Hair Dryer Brush Is On Sale for 32% Off at Amazon

The Best Athleisure and Activewear on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

This Best-Selling Deep Tissue Massage Gun Is Up to 68% Off at Amazon