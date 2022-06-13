The 19 Best Sunscreens of 2022 for Complete Protection

With summer on the horizon, we'll be spending more time outdoors and basking in the sunshine. With that being said, we'll need to begin incorporating sunscreen lotion to our daily skincare ritual full protection. With foundation, lipstick, face oil, self-tanner, face moisturizer, wrinkle treatments, face wash, eye cream, teeth whitener, eyelash serum, face masks and face cleanser, it's easy to forget to add sunscreen lotion into your beauty regimen.

While there are a lot of options for skin protection out there, we'd like to think that we've found some of the best sunscreens you can buy for complete protection — and that are also great options for those with sensitive skin, combination skin and darker skin tone.

Sun protection is hands-down the most important step in your skin care routine. It protects you from the sun damage of UVA rays and UVB rays, which ranges from dark spots, skin damage and premature aging to melanoma to skin cancer. Sunscreen SPF is something that you need to wear every single day for UVA and UVB protection.

Beauty brands have realized that the best way to get us to wear sunscreen consistently is by creating sunscreen product options that we actually want to wear — and as a result, the past few years have seen some pretty incredible innovations in formulas. The SPF of today is lightweight, blends easily and provides other skin care benefits, like protection from antioxidants or a hydration boost.

Below, shop ET's recommendations for the best sunscreen to use for your face and body through summer 2022.

Best Sunscreens for Face:

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Sephora Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen If you’re the type of person who thinks sunscreen is a pain, then let the weightless wonder that is Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen change your mind and protect you against harmful UV rays. It’s invisible (no white cast!), scent-free and so lightweight that you won’t be able to tell the difference between this and your regular face moisturizer and you won't feel like you have oily skin. Bonus: It also has makeup-gripping properties, which makes this sun protection work fabulously as a primer. $36 $29 Buy Now

Invisible Shield Glossier Invisible Shield The Glossier Invisible Shield sunscreen is the sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. Invisible shield is lightweight SPF 35 water-gel formulation that feels like a serum yet protects your skin from harmful UV rays. $25 Buy Now

Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 50 Colorscience Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 50 If you’re the type of person who forgets to reapply or worries about ruining your makeup, then you need to check out this powder product. This facial sunscreen comes in a self-contained brush that you simply dust on top of your skin whenever you need a re-up on SPF. We wouldn’t recommend using this as your primary means of sun safety (it can be tricky to ensure you've covered everywhere adequately), but it’s a convenient way to keep your skin protected against UV rays -- keep it in your bag so you can dust it on wherever, whenever. Bonus: It’s tinted, so you get the added benefit of a setting powder. $69 Buy Now

Coola Full Spectrum Sun Silk Drops Amazon Coola Full Spectrum Sun Silk Drops This genius product protects you from not just sun damage but also the increasing threat of high-energy visible light (HEV). Yes, that’s right: There are more forces at work than just UV radiation trying to hurt your appearance. Scientists have found that we expose ourselves to damaging blue-violet and invisible light that our digital devices emit. This full-spectrum SPF fluid contains a specific HEV filter alongside the UVA and UVB protection. It has a clean formula infused with organic botanical extracts and is an absolute joy to apply — this sun protection product will make your skin feel silky and soft to the touch almost immediately. $46 Buy Now

Best Sunscreens for Body:

Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin:

EltaMD Skincare UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 Skinstore EltaMD Skincare UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 Walk into any dermatologist’s office and you’ll see a bottle of this unassuming sun protector on their shelves. That’s because this broad spectrum sunscreen formula is safe for sensitive skin and made for those who have acne prone skin or suffer from rosacea and other sensitivity issues — some dermatologists even use it on patients post-laser or chemical peel (yes, it’s that non-irritating). If SPF lotions in the past have left your face red and stinging or caused you to break out, this face sunscreen is definitely one to try to protect you from sun exposure. $37 Buy Now

Ursa Major Force Field Daily Defense Lotion SPF 18 Follain Ursa Major Force Field Daily Defense Lotion SPF 18 We love this multitasking Ursa Major mineral sunscreen lotion for its ability to hydrate skin and protect it from the sun’s rays. Whether you have combination, normal, and oily skin type, you'll love that it contains sunscreen ingredients like Swiss apple and alpine rose extracts, plus a host of other vitamins and minerals to keep you moisturized and help minimize the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. Not to mention the fact that it absorbs quickly and delivers a velvety matte finish. $56 Buy Now

