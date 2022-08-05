If Rihanna's making it, we're buying it, and that's certainly true of anything Fenty Skin. When Fenty Beauty first dropped the skin care line, fans couldn't wait to get Rihanna's glow with inclusive face and body products that also look divine in any medicine cabinet. Fenty Skin has everything for a healthy, hydrated complexion like Rih's and just added a new product to the family: Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence.

The latest Fenty drop is a dream for dry skin with a thirst-quenching combination of hyaluronic acid and tamarind, as well as mineral PCAs for extra moisture, niacinamide for brightening, and Barbados cherry, melon, and green tea extract for extra nourishment. After a sensitive skin-friendly fragrance-free version of the original toner was released earlier this year, this new milkier formula is made specifically with extra-dry skin types in mind.

The new hydrating essence has all of the skin-perfecting benefits of a toner while providing an extra dose of moisture to your skincare routine. In a clinical study, 100% of participants reported replenished skin after using the toner essence for eight weeks, so you can rest assured that the latest iteration of Fenty's Fat Water Toner will have your skin silkier in no time.

Fat Water hydrating essence is especially great for overnight hydration before applying a moisturizer such as Instant Reset gel cream, but can be used in the morning as well—follow up with Hydra Vizor moisturizer for an all-day glow. To apply, make sure you wash your face with a cleanser such as the Total Cleans'r, squeeze some of the product on your palms, and gently pat all over your face. You can also use Fat Water niacinamide pore refining toner serum in the morning to keep shine at bay and add the hydrating toner essence to your nighttime routine.

While you shop the new Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence, you might as well check out these other products for a full Fenty skincare routine. Many of her products are refillable, cutting down on plastic use while allowing you to save some cash. Some of her best-selling products include the Hydra Vizor, a daily SPF moisturizer that leaves zero white cast behind, and the Total Cleans'r makeup-removing cleanser, which you can shop below.

Total Cleans'r Makeup-Removing Cleanser Fenty Skin Total Cleans'r Makeup-Removing Cleanser Be sure to thoroughly cleanse your face after a full day of wearing a mask. This two-in-one cleanser from Fenty Skin lathers up to removes dirt, oil and makeup. $26 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Sold Out Fenty Beauty Perfume Is Back in Stock Today, But Hurry!

Fenty Beauty's New Icon Lipstick Is Inspired by Rihanna's Cupid's Bow

Liquid Killawatt by Fenty Beauty Is Here!

Drunk Elephant's Cult-Favorite Skincare Is 20% Off at This Beauty Sale

Kim Kardashian Undergoes 'Painful' Skin-Tightening Procedure

Hailey Bieber Uses This TikTok-Famous Face Spray for Irritated Skin

The 29 Best Face Moisturizers for Every Skin Type in 2022

The 9 Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin to Wear All Summer Long