Rihanna’s Fenty Skin Launches New Fat Water Hydrating Toner Serum for Silky Skin
If Rihanna's making it, we're buying it, and that's certainly true of anything Fenty Skin. When Fenty Beauty first dropped the skin care line, fans couldn't wait to get Rihanna's glow with inclusive face and body products that also look divine in any medicine cabinet. Fenty Skin has everything for a healthy, hydrated complexion like Rih's and just added a new product to the family: Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence.
The latest Fenty drop is a dream for dry skin with a thirst-quenching combination of hyaluronic acid and tamarind, as well as mineral PCAs for extra moisture, niacinamide for brightening, and Barbados cherry, melon, and green tea extract for extra nourishment. After a sensitive skin-friendly fragrance-free version of the original toner was released earlier this year, this new milkier formula is made specifically with extra-dry skin types in mind.
A dream team of hyaluronic acid and tamarind work to strengthen your skin's barrier for hydrated, plump skin.
The new hydrating essence has all of the skin-perfecting benefits of a toner while providing an extra dose of moisture to your skincare routine. In a clinical study, 100% of participants reported replenished skin after using the toner essence for eight weeks, so you can rest assured that the latest iteration of Fenty's Fat Water Toner will have your skin silkier in no time.
Fat Water hydrating essence is especially great for overnight hydration before applying a moisturizer such as Instant Reset gel cream, but can be used in the morning as well—follow up with Hydra Vizor moisturizer for an all-day glow. To apply, make sure you wash your face with a cleanser such as the Total Cleans'r, squeeze some of the product on your palms, and gently pat all over your face. You can also use Fat Water niacinamide pore refining toner serum in the morning to keep shine at bay and add the hydrating toner essence to your nighttime routine.
Blemish-prone skin is no match for this pore-refining toner that evens your skin tone and fights shine thanks to a healthy dose of niacinamide.
For a refillable moisturizer, this one from Fenty Skin is a lightweight gel that makes dry skin smooth and bright.
While you shop the new Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence, you might as well check out these other products for a full Fenty skincare routine. Many of her products are refillable, cutting down on plastic use while allowing you to save some cash. Some of her best-selling products include the Hydra Vizor, a daily SPF moisturizer that leaves zero white cast behind, and the Total Cleans'r makeup-removing cleanser, which you can shop below.
The Rihanna glow is real — and the Fenty Beauty queen even told Allure that she had turned to this hydrating body cream during her pregnancy.
Rihanna's Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer is a favorite among fans, influencers and beauty editors. This moisturizer-sunscreen combo hydrates, protects and brightens the skin. The lightweight formula absorbs fast and doesn't leave a white cast.
If you want to get rid of the puffiness and dark circles around your eyes, here's the perfect Fenty Skin product to help!
Be sure to thoroughly cleanse your face after a full day of wearing a mask. This two-in-one cleanser from Fenty Skin lathers up to removes dirt, oil and makeup.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Sold Out Fenty Beauty Perfume Is Back in Stock Today, But Hurry!
Fenty Beauty's New Icon Lipstick Is Inspired by Rihanna's Cupid's Bow
Liquid Killawatt by Fenty Beauty Is Here!
Drunk Elephant's Cult-Favorite Skincare Is 20% Off at This Beauty Sale
Kim Kardashian Undergoes 'Painful' Skin-Tightening Procedure
Hailey Bieber Uses This TikTok-Famous Face Spray for Irritated Skin
The 29 Best Face Moisturizers for Every Skin Type in 2022
The 9 Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin to Wear All Summer Long