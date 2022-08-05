Drunk Elephant Skin Care Is 20% Off Now: Here's Where to Save on Vitamin C Serums, Eye Creams and More
This weekend, SpaceNK is offering 20% off Drunk Elephant’s cult-favorite skincare line. Celebrities, skincare fanatics, and dermatologists alike love Drunk Elephant for its fast-acting products, but it can be pricey. That's why this rare Drunk Elephant sale has us stocking up on the coveted beauty essentials before we head into Fall.
Space NK's major sale on Drunk Elephant includes a number of hydrating and clean formulas from the beloved skincare brand. Everything from the Lala Retro Whipped Cream moisturizer to the A-Gloei Retinol Oil is all on sale for 20% off. Finally including vitamin C in your skincare routine? Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum is full of antioxidants, nutrients, and fruit enzymes to firm, brighten, and improve the signs of photaging caused by UV exposure. Recently re-formulated, this vitamin C serum replaces the signs of aging with a grogeous glow.
Drunk Elephant's C-Firma is a potent skincare treatment and vitamin C serum packed with powerful antioxidants and essential nutrients to help you achieve a radiant, more youthful complexion.
With more than 50 Drunk Elephant products discounted, this is a beauty sale you don't want to miss. Ahead, shop our top picks from Space NK's sale on Drunk Elephant skincare. Trust us, your skin (and savings account) will thank you later.
Treat your skin to a nourishing touch with this beloved moisturizer — formulated with six African oils.
Tackle parched summer skin with the top-rated F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Hydrating Mask from Drunk Elephant.
This revitalizing jelly cleanser works to remove impurities on the skin.
Give your skin a brighter, more radiant complexion with the help of this Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream.
Get your glow on and shower the skin with a restorative shine — provided by the irgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, of course.
Refine your skin and conquer uneven tones with this smoothie blend solution, chock-full of ingredients like glycolic, tartaric, lactic and citric alpha hydroxy acids.
Warm up your face with a rosy, skincare-friendly touch thanks to the O-Bloos Rosi Drops.
This hydrating formula is crafted with an enriched with pineapple ceramide and pro-vitamin B5.
According to the retailer, this solution boasts an ingredient list of "chickpea flour, pumpkin ferment and a soothing blend of antioxidants including matcha tea, milk thistle and apple."
This vibrant skin oil to restore the skin to a more youthful (and glowy) state.
