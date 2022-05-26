Several stars got all dolled up on Thursday for the amfAR Gala benefiting AIDS research in Cannes.

Ashley Graham arrived at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in a splendid red chiffon gown with a dramatic mermaid cut and sophisticated earrings, while Christina Aguilera dazzled the group in a bedazzled black gown with golden sleeves and an elegant train.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo also impressed in a beautiful pink-and-black gown, featuring a stunning neckline, ruffled skirt and a beautiful manicure.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Michelle Rodriguez also looked ravishing in ruffles, this time with long sleeves and gorgeous monochrome red.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

amfAR is dedicated to ending the global AIDS crisis through funding for innovative medical research. Since 1985, the organization has invested over $600 million and awarded more than 3,500 grants worldwide. Learn more about the cause here.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Elvis' Cast and More Shine at Cannes Premiere

See Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu's Glamorous Cannes Debut

Anne Hathaway Gives Off Major 'Princess Diaries' Vibes in Cannes

Related Gallery