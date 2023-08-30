Abercrombie & Fitch is coming through this weekend with can’t-miss deals on our favorite style essentials during their Labor Day Sale. With summer winding down, the change in weather calls for a wardrobe refresh filled with denim, maxi dresses and more. During Abercrombie's Labor Day Sale, the retailer is offering 25% off select styles and an extra 15% off almost everything including fall fashion, back-to-school essentials and the brand's most popular jeans.

The Abercrombie Labor Day sale has everything you need to transition from summer to fall while looking impossibly stylish. From relaxed jeans and cargo pants to maxi dresses and versatile skirts, make sure to stock up on transitional fall pieces for a fraction of the price.

Don't forget to look at the expansive range of denim styles, too. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range specifically made for hourglass figures.

These deals are flying off the shelves, so make sure you're preparing for the cooler days ahead with our ten favorite finds from the Abercrombie & Fitch Labor Day Sale before it's too late.

Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt Abercrombie & Fitch Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt A lightweight button-down is an essential part of any warm-weather wardrobe and doubles as a beach cover-up. $60 $51 Shop Now

Flutter Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress Abercrombie & Fitch Flutter Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress Whether it's for a vacation, a graduation party, or you want a summer dress, the soft poplin fabric makes this an easy, breezy floral white dress you'll want to wear again and again. $110 $42 Shop Now

Curve Love Ultra High Rise '90s Straight Jean Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise '90s Straight Jean The on-trend '90s-style is embodied in these ultra-high-rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked. $89 $51 Shop Now

Curve Love A&F Sloane Tailored Pant Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love A&F Sloane Tailored Pant These versatile trousers can be styled for an office look or an elevated going-out look. $90 $77 Shop Now

Crinkle Textured Smocked Waist Maxi Dress Abercrombie & Fitch Crinkle Textured Smocked Waist Maxi Dress You'll be the best-dressed guest at any summer wedding in this elegant floral maxi. $110 $47 Shop Now

2000s Utility Micro Mini Skirt Abercrombie & Fitch 2000s Utility Micro Mini Skirt Bring the '00s back with this cute mini skirt. You can curate several fashionable summer outfits with this one — plus, it has several functioning pockets. $75 $64 Shop Now

Classic Suiting Blazer Abercrombie & Fitch Classic Suiting Blazer Blazers are a closet staple and this one is high quality, a perfect fit, and comes in 12 colors. $120 $102 Shop Now

Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress Abercrombie & Fitch Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress Save 15% on a short-sleeve midi dress made in a comfortable cotton-blend fabric that features subtle puff sleeves and a voluminous skirt with pockets. $120 $102 Shop Now

Poplin Midi Skirt Abercrombie & Fitch Poplin Midi Skirt This high-waisted pull-on midi skirt is office-appropriate without feeling stifling. It can easily transition from a meeting to wherever your PTO may take you. $70 $33 Shop Now

Curve Love High Rise 7 Inch Dad Short Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise 7 Inch Dad Short The relaxed fit of Abercrombie's dad shorts gives off a vintage vibe. $70 $39 Shop Now

