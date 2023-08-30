Abercrombie & Fitch has everything you need to get ready for fall and these Labor Day deals are so good right now.
Abercrombie & Fitch is coming through this weekend with can’t-miss deals on our favorite style essentials during their Labor Day Sale. With summer winding down, the change in weather calls for a wardrobe refresh filled with denim, maxi dresses and more. During Abercrombie's Labor Day Sale, the retailer is offering 25% off select styles and an extra 15% off almost everything including fall fashion, back-to-school essentials and the brand's most popular jeans.
The Abercrombie Labor Day sale has everything you need to transition from summer to fall while looking impossibly stylish. From relaxed jeans and cargo pants to maxi dresses and versatile skirts, make sure to stock up on transitional fall pieces for a fraction of the price.
Don't forget to look at the expansive range of denim styles, too. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range specifically made for hourglass figures.
These deals are flying off the shelves, so make sure you're preparing for the cooler days ahead with our ten favorite finds from the Abercrombie & Fitch Labor Day Sale before it's too late.
Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt
Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt
A lightweight button-down is an essential part of any warm-weather wardrobe and doubles as a beach cover-up.
Flutter Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress
Flutter Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress
Whether it's for a vacation, a graduation party, or you want a summer dress, the soft poplin fabric makes this an easy, breezy floral white dress you'll want to wear again and again.
Curve Love Ultra High Rise '90s Straight Jean
Curve Love Ultra High Rise '90s Straight Jean
The on-trend '90s-style is embodied in these ultra-high-rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked.
Curve Love A&F Sloane Tailored Pant
Curve Love A&F Sloane Tailored Pant
These versatile trousers can be styled for an office look or an elevated going-out look.
Crinkle Textured Smocked Waist Maxi Dress
Crinkle Textured Smocked Waist Maxi Dress
You'll be the best-dressed guest at any summer wedding in this elegant floral maxi.
2000s Utility Micro Mini Skirt
2000s Utility Micro Mini Skirt
Bring the '00s back with this cute mini skirt. You can curate several fashionable summer outfits with this one — plus, it has several functioning pockets.
Classic Suiting Blazer
Classic Suiting Blazer
Blazers are a closet staple and this one is high quality, a perfect fit, and comes in 12 colors.
Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Save 15% on a short-sleeve midi dress made in a comfortable cotton-blend fabric that features subtle puff sleeves and a voluminous skirt with pockets.
Poplin Midi Skirt
Poplin Midi Skirt
This high-waisted pull-on midi skirt is office-appropriate without feeling stifling. It can easily transition from a meeting to wherever your PTO may take you.
Curve Love High Rise 7 Inch Dad Short
Curve Love High Rise 7 Inch Dad Short
The relaxed fit of Abercrombie's dad shorts gives off a vintage vibe.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
RELATED CONTENT:
Sales & Deals
Labor Day Sales 2023: Shop the Biggest Deals on Fall Fashion, Mattresses, Furniture and Home Essentials
Sales & Deals
Kate Spade's Massive Labor Day Sale Has Double Discounts On Handbags and Fall Fashion Staples
Style