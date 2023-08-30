Sales & Deals

Abercrombie's Labor Day Sale Is Packed With Fall Fashion Must-Haves, From Denim Jeans to Dresses

By ETonline Staff
Published: 1:32 PM PDT, August 30, 2023

Abercrombie & Fitch has everything you need to get ready for fall and these Labor Day deals are so good right now.

Abercrombie & Fitch is coming through this weekend with can’t-miss deals on our favorite style essentials during their Labor Day Sale. With summer winding down, the change in weather calls for a wardrobe refresh filled with denim, maxi dresses and more. During Abercrombie's Labor Day Sale, the retailer is offering 25% off select styles and an extra 15% off almost everything including fall fashion, back-to-school essentials and the brand's most popular jeans.

Shop Abercrombie Women's Sale

Shop Abercrombie Men's Sale

The Abercrombie Labor Day sale has everything you need to transition from summer to fall while looking impossibly stylish. From relaxed jeans and cargo pants to maxi dresses and versatile skirts, make sure to stock up on transitional fall pieces for a fraction of the price.

Don't forget to look at the expansive range of denim styles, too. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range specifically made for hourglass figures. 

These deals are flying off the shelves, so make sure you're preparing for the cooler days ahead with our ten favorite finds from the Abercrombie & Fitch Labor Day Sale before it's too late. 

Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt

Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt
Abercrombie & Fitch

Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt

A lightweight button-down is an essential part of any warm-weather wardrobe and doubles as a beach cover-up.

$60 $51

Flutter Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress

Flutter Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

Flutter Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress

Whether it's for a vacation, a graduation party, or you want a summer dress, the soft poplin fabric makes this an easy, breezy floral white dress you'll want to wear again and again.

$110 $42

Curve Love Ultra High Rise '90s Straight Jean

Curve Love Ultra High Rise '90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Curve Love Ultra High Rise '90s Straight Jean

The on-trend '90s-style is embodied in these ultra-high-rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked. 

$89 $51

Curve Love A&F Sloane Tailored Pant

Curve Love A&F Sloane Tailored Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch

Curve Love A&F Sloane Tailored Pant

These versatile trousers can be styled for an office look or an elevated going-out look.

$90 $77

Crinkle Textured Smocked Waist Maxi Dress

Crinkle Textured Smocked Waist Maxi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

Crinkle Textured Smocked Waist Maxi Dress

You'll be the best-dressed guest at any summer wedding in this elegant floral maxi.

$110 $47

2000s Utility Micro Mini Skirt

2000s Utility Micro Mini Skirt
Abercrombie & Fitch

2000s Utility Micro Mini Skirt

Bring the '00s back with this cute mini skirt. You can curate several fashionable summer outfits with this one — plus, it has several functioning pockets.

$75 $64

Classic Suiting Blazer

Classic Suiting Blazer
Abercrombie & Fitch

Classic Suiting Blazer

Blazers are a closet staple and this one is high quality, a perfect fit, and comes in 12 colors.

$120 $102

Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Save 15% on a short-sleeve midi dress made in a comfortable cotton-blend fabric that features subtle puff sleeves and a voluminous skirt with pockets.

$120 $102

Poplin Midi Skirt

Poplin Midi Skirt
Abercrombie & Fitch

Poplin Midi Skirt

This high-waisted pull-on midi skirt is office-appropriate without feeling stifling. It can easily transition from a meeting to wherever your PTO may take you.

$70 $33

Curve Love High Rise 7 Inch Dad Short

Curve Love High Rise 7 Inch Dad Short
Abercrombie & Fitch

Curve Love High Rise 7 Inch Dad Short

The relaxed fit of Abercrombie's dad shorts gives off a vintage vibe.

$70 $39

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

Tags: