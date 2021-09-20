Shopping

9 Plus-Size and Size-Inclusive Clothing Brands to Shop Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Eloquii
Eloquii

Looking for brands and retailers that truly have an expansive size range? (Not just up to XL!) Let's cut to the chase -- ET Style has gathered nine places to shop that offer either plus-size clothing or sizes across the spectrum.

Each store we've selected offers up to a minimum of size 24. These brands understand the average size for women doesn't just stop at size 12. No matter the body shape or size, these brands and retailers have stylish clothing offered in inclusive sizing so any woman can get the perfect fit.

Whether you'll be discovering a new shopping destination from the list or revisiting one you already love, you're sure to find a new addition for your wardrobe for fall. From denim and dresses to jackets and leggings, our favorite retailers with extended size options are the ones to bookmark.

Shop our picks below.

Eloquii

Eloquii never fails to have an awesome range of chic, on-trend pieces we immediately want to add to our wardrobe. We especially love their dresses -- you're bound to find something for every occasion. Eloquii offers sizes 14 to 28, and it's always having some kind of sale. Be sure to check the website's current promo code to get a great deal as it changes often. 

Eloquii Twist Front Cutout Gown
Eloquii Twist Front Cutout Gown
Eloquii
Eloquii Twist Front Cutout Gown
$114 AT ELOQUII (REG. $190)
Eloquii Long Line Plaid Blazer & Plaid Mini Skirt
Eloquii Long Line Plaid Blazer & Plaid Mini Skirt
Eloquii
Eloquii Long Line Plaid Blazer & Plaid Mini Skirt
BLAZER: $84 AT ELOQUII (REG. $140)
SKIRT: $48 (REG. $80)

Fashion to Figure

FTF is another great place to shop for trendy plus-size clothing. In addition to fashion-forward styles perfect for going-out ensembles like faux leather coats and cut-out dresses, Fashion to Figure has wardrobe basics to get multiples of. The brand offers sizes 12 to 28. 

Fashion to Figure Margo Crocodile Faux Leather Trench Coat
Fashion to Figure Margo Crocodile Faux Leather Trench Coat
Fashion to Figure
Fashion to Figure Margo Crocodile Faux Leather Trench Coat
$130 AT FASHION TO FIGURE
Fashion to Figure Alina Ribbed Knit Crop Top
Fashion to Figure Alina Ribbed Knit Crop Top
Fashion to Figure
Fashion to Figure Alina Ribbed Knit Crop Top
$20 AT FASHION TO FIGURE

Dia & Co

Dia & Co curates clothes from various brands. It's a one-stop shop for everything you need in your closet from apparel to intimates. Sizes range from 12 to 32. 

Adorned Tina Blouson Dress
Adorned Tina Blouson Dress
Dia & Co
Adorned Tina Blouson Dress
$65 AT DIA & CO
Dex Plus Rina Utility Jacket
Dex Plus Rina Utility Jacket
Dia & Co
Dex Plus Rina Utility Jacket
$79 AT DIA & CO

ASOS Curve 

ASOS' Curve line offers the mega fashion retailer's pieces in sizes 12 to 26. Whether you're looking for a new fall coat or a stylish bodysuit to wear with jeans, ASOS has it all. 

ASOS Design Curve Oversized Recycled Puffer Jacket in Khaki
ASOS Design Curve Oversized Recycled Puffer Jacket in Khaki
ASOS
ASOS Design Curve Oversized Recycled Puffer Jacket in Khaki
$64 AT ASOS
ASOS Design Curve Exclusive Marble Print Square Neck Bodysuit in Black
ASOS Design Curve Exclusive Marble Print Square Neck Bodysuit in Black
ASOS
ASOS Design Curve Exclusive Marble Print Square Neck Bodysuit in Black
$29 AT ASOS

Universal Standard 

Arguably the most size-inclusive brand out there, Universal Standard makes every piece in every size -- 00 to 40. The brand is known for its daily wardrobe essentials like comfy tees, workwear and casual dresses, and it also has petite sizes. For two days only until Sept. 21, jeans are 33% off for only $65. Stock up now! 

Universal Standard Iconic Geneva Dress
Universal Standard Iconic Geneva Dress
Universal Standard
Universal Standard Iconic Geneva Dress
$120 AT UNIVERSAL STANDARD
Universal Standard Riviera High Rise Skinny Jeans
Universal Standard Riviera High Rise Skinny Jeans
Universal Standard
Universal Standard Riviera High Rise Skinny Jeans
$65 AT UNIVERSAL STANDARD (REG. $98)

Girlfriend Collective 

For activewear that is sustainably made, size-inclusive and super cute, look no further than to Girlfriend Collective. The brand's workout clothes are available in sizes XXS to 6XL and two different inseam lengths. Girlfriend Collective is best known for their matching sports bra and legging sets in a variety of colorways from neutrals to brights. 

Girlfriend Collective Compressive RIB Dylan Bra & High-Rise Legging
Girlfriend Collective Daydream Compressive RIB Dylan Bra & High-Rise Legging
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Compressive RIB Dylan Bra & High-Rise Legging
BRA: $48 AT GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE
LEGGING: $88 AT GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE
Girlfriend Collective High-Rise Bike Short
Girlfriend Collective High-Rise Bike Short
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective High-Rise Bike Short
$48 AT GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE

Good American 

Khloé Kardashian's fashion line may be known for denim, but Good American has a ton of apparel options like tops, bodysuits, dresses, outerwear, activewear and swimwear in sizes 00 to 24. The brand also has a shoe collection, available in sizes 4 to 14 in standard and extended widths. Good American's Friends and Family Sale is happening now through Sept. 22. Get 25% off sitewide with the promo code FAM25.  

Good American Good '90s
Good American Good '90s
Good American
Good American Good '90s
$116 AT GOOD AMERICAN (REG. $155)
Good American Twisted Sleeve Midi Dress
Good American Twisted Sleeve Midi Dress
Good American
Good American Twisted Sleeve Midi Dress
$97 AT GOOD AMERICAN (REG. $129)

Old Navy  

Don't sleep on Old Navy! The retailer has all types of clothes for the whole family that don't break the bank, including stylish items for women in sizes XS to 4X with now no difference in prices and no special sections. Tall and petite sizes are also available in XS to XXL. 

Old Navy Pointelle-Knit Open-Front Cardigan Sweater
Old Navy Pointelle-Knit Open-Front Cardigan Sweater
Old Navy
Old Navy Pointelle-Knit Open-Front Cardigan Sweater
$45 AT OLD NAVY
Old Navy Long-Sleeve Plaid Flannel Shirt
Old Navy Long-Sleeve Plaid Flannel Shirt
Old Navy
Old Navy Long-Sleeve Plaid Flannel Shirt
$30 AT OLD NAVY

BP. 

Nordstrom's in-house line, BP., is the perfect brand to shop if you're looking to try trends loved by Gen Z. BP. offers sizes XXS to 4X, and the newest collection is filled with styles that embody the trending preppy aesthetic seen on TikTok. 

BP. Collegiate Sweater Vest
BP. Collegiate Sweater Vest
Nordstrom
BP. Collegiate Sweater Vest
$39 AT NORDSTROM
BP. Plaid Miniskirt
BP. Plaid Miniskirt
Nordstrom
BP. Plaid Miniskirt
$39 AT NORDSTROM

RELATED CONTENT:

Eloquii x Walmart Plus Size Collection Just Made Its Under $50 Debut

Kylie Jenner & Bella Hadid Wear Surprisingly Affordable Swimsuits

Oprah's Favorite Pants: Shop Now to Get Them at Spanx

The Best Puffer Jackets to Shop Now

Shop the Best Celebrity Face Masks From Evolvetogether, MASKC and More

The TikTok Coach Bag is Back in Stock -- Shop Now

Amazon Shoppers Love Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans -- Now 60% Off

This Bella Hadid-Approved Cooling Bra Is Just $17 -- Shop the Look

 