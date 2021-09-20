9 Plus-Size and Size-Inclusive Clothing Brands to Shop Now

Looking for brands and retailers that truly have an expansive size range? (Not just up to XL!) Let's cut to the chase -- ET Style has gathered nine places to shop that offer either plus-size clothing or sizes across the spectrum.

Each store we've selected offers up to a minimum of size 24. These brands understand the average size for women doesn't just stop at size 12. No matter the body shape or size, these brands and retailers have stylish clothing offered in inclusive sizing so any woman can get the perfect fit.

Whether you'll be discovering a new shopping destination from the list or revisiting one you already love, you're sure to find a new addition for your wardrobe for fall. From denim and dresses to jackets and leggings, our favorite retailers with extended size options are the ones to bookmark.

Shop our picks below.

Eloquii never fails to have an awesome range of chic, on-trend pieces we immediately want to add to our wardrobe. We especially love their dresses -- you're bound to find something for every occasion. Eloquii offers sizes 14 to 28, and it's always having some kind of sale. Be sure to check the website's current promo code to get a great deal as it changes often.

FTF is another great place to shop for trendy plus-size clothing. In addition to fashion-forward styles perfect for going-out ensembles like faux leather coats and cut-out dresses, Fashion to Figure has wardrobe basics to get multiples of. The brand offers sizes 12 to 28.

Dia & Co curates clothes from various brands. It's a one-stop shop for everything you need in your closet from apparel to intimates. Sizes range from 12 to 32.

ASOS' Curve line offers the mega fashion retailer's pieces in sizes 12 to 26. Whether you're looking for a new fall coat or a stylish bodysuit to wear with jeans, ASOS has it all.

Arguably the most size-inclusive brand out there, Universal Standard makes every piece in every size -- 00 to 40. The brand is known for its daily wardrobe essentials like comfy tees, workwear and casual dresses, and it also has petite sizes. For two days only until Sept. 21, jeans are 33% off for only $65. Stock up now!

For activewear that is sustainably made, size-inclusive and super cute, look no further than to Girlfriend Collective. The brand's workout clothes are available in sizes XXS to 6XL and two different inseam lengths. Girlfriend Collective is best known for their matching sports bra and legging sets in a variety of colorways from neutrals to brights.

Khloé Kardashian's fashion line may be known for denim, but Good American has a ton of apparel options like tops, bodysuits, dresses, outerwear, activewear and swimwear in sizes 00 to 24. The brand also has a shoe collection, available in sizes 4 to 14 in standard and extended widths. Good American's Friends and Family Sale is happening now through Sept. 22. Get 25% off sitewide with the promo code FAM25.

Don't sleep on Old Navy! The retailer has all types of clothes for the whole family that don't break the bank, including stylish items for women in sizes XS to 4X with now no difference in prices and no special sections. Tall and petite sizes are also available in XS to XXL.

Nordstrom's in-house line, BP., is the perfect brand to shop if you're looking to try trends loved by Gen Z. BP. offers sizes XXS to 4X, and the newest collection is filled with styles that embody the trending preppy aesthetic seen on TikTok.

