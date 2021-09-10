Shopping

The Best Fall Jackets on Sale to Buy Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Many Labor Day sales have been extended after the long holiday weekend, ending a week later. Many of the deals are on end-of-summer styles, but we've also found a ton of deals on items to wear for the upcoming season -- specifically fall jackets and coats

A great jacket is an essential when the weather gets colder. If you're looking for a new topper to add to your wardrobe and don't want to break the bank, we're here to help. We've scoured online Labor Day sales to find the cutest jackets for fall. Whether you're looking for a lightweight option to throw on for in-between weather, a trend piece or a practical, warm design, you're sure to find something you'll love from top fashion brands like J.Crew, AllSaints, Abercrombie, ASOS, Missguided and The North Face. 

Be sure to check out more Labor Day deals still happening right now, including patio furniture under $200, Kate Spade wristlets, Coach handbagsboots under $50 and mattresses

Ahead, shop the best fall jacket deals. 

AllSaints Balfern Suede Biker Jacket
AllSaints Balfern Suede Biker Jacket
AllSaints
AllSaints Balfern Suede Biker Jacket
An AllSaint Best-Seller. Made of the highest quality, This Balfern Suede Biker Jacket is one you're sure to be wearing for years to come.
$489 AT ALLSAINTS
Drapey Trench Coat
Drapey Trench Coat
Abercrombie & Fitch
Drapey Trench Coat
Score this timeless trench coat ahead of fall. 
$83 (REGULARLY $140)
ASOS DESIGN Curve Oversized Faux Leather Quilt Lined Shacket
ASOS DESIGN Curve Oversized Faux Leather Quilt Lined Shacket
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve Oversized Faux Leather Quilt Lined Shacket
This Oversized Faux Leather Quilt Lined Shacket is perfect for that in-between weather. The oversized fit makes it roomy enough to layer up.
$24 AT ASOS (REGULARLY $54)
J.Crew Quilted Cocoon Puffer with PrimaLoft
J.Crew Quilted Cocoon Puffer with PrimaLoft
J.Crew
J.Crew Quilted Cocoon Puffer with PrimaLoft
The cocoon puffer is a J.Crew customer favorite! Get this warm yet lightweight quilted jacket filled with down alternative.
$149 AT J.CREW (REGULARLY $188)
Calvin Klein Plaid Shirt Jacket
Calvin Klein Plaid Shirt Jacket
Macy's
Calvin Klein Plaid Shirt Jacket
How stylish is this green and lavender color combo?! Grab this Calvin Klein plaid print jacket.
$280 AT MACY'S
Nasty Gal Oversized Button Down Faux Leather Blazer
Nasty Gal Oversized Button Down Faux Leather Blazer
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Oversized Button Down Faux Leather Blazer
You'll be right on trend this fall in an oversized faux leather blazer like this one. The boxy silhouette and padded shoulders are a nod to the '80s. 
$48 AT NASTY GAL (REGULARLY $102)
Eloquii Plaid Shacket Coat
Eloquii Plaid Shacket Coat
Eloquii
Eloquii Plaid Shacket Coat
Elqouii always has a sale going on, and you bet they're having huge deals for the fall. Get 40% off this chic plaid belted coat that's perfect for fall. Be sure to use the promo code listed to get the discount. The codes change daily, so double check you've got the right one! 
$102 AT ELOQUII (REGULARLY $170)
ASOS DESIGN Longline Parka
ASOS DESIGN Longline Parka
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Longline Parka
Stay warm on the fall nights in this knee-length hooded parka jacket. For just over $30, this buy is a no-brainer. 
$31 AT ASOS (REGULARLY $57)
Missguided Cream Colorblock Cropped Puffer Coat
Missguided Cream Colorblock Cropped Puffer Coat
Missguided
Missguided Cream Colorblock Cropped Puffer Coat
A sporty, neutral color-blocked puffer with a cool cropped look. 
$28 (REGULARLY $96)
Boohoo Pu Sleeve Oversized Varsity Jacket
Boohoo Pu Sleeve Oversized Varsity Jacket
Boohoo
Boohoo Pu Sleeve Oversized Varsity Jacket
Save $50 on this sporty, cool-girl oversized varsity jacket. 
$50 (REGULARLY $100)
Levi's High Pile Fleece Hooded Zip Jacket
Levi's High Pile Fleece Hooded Zip Jacket
Nordstrom
Levi's High Pile Fleece Hooded Zip Jacket
A plush teddy jacket is a fall staple. Get 35% off the Levi's High Pile Fleece Hooded Zip Jacket at Nordstrom. 
$130 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $200)
The North Face Venture 2 Jacket
The North Face Venture 2 Jacket
The North Face
The North Face Venture 2 Jacket
As temperatures drop, you'll need a weather-proof jacket on hand. Luckily, The North Face is having a sale! Our pick is this waterproof, windproof and packable rain jacket. 
$69 AT THE NORTH FACE (REGULARLY $99)
ASOS Design Curve Leather Look Jacket with Shearling Lining in Sage
ASOS Design Curve Leather Look Jacket with Shearling Lining in Sage
ASOS
ASOS Design Curve Leather Look Jacket with Shearling Lining in Sage
Hurry and grab this stunning sage ASOS faux leather jacket with cozy shearling lining before it completely sells out. 
$32 AT ASOS (REGULARLY $71)

