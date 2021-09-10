The Best Fall Jackets on Sale to Buy Right Now
Many Labor Day sales have been extended after the long holiday weekend, ending a week later. Many of the deals are on end-of-summer styles, but we've also found a ton of deals on items to wear for the upcoming season -- specifically fall jackets and coats!
A great jacket is an essential when the weather gets colder. If you're looking for a new topper to add to your wardrobe and don't want to break the bank, we're here to help. We've scoured online Labor Day sales to find the cutest jackets for fall. Whether you're looking for a lightweight option to throw on for in-between weather, a trend piece or a practical, warm design, you're sure to find something you'll love from top fashion brands like J.Crew, AllSaints, Abercrombie, ASOS, Missguided and The North Face.
Be sure to check out more Labor Day deals still happening right now, including patio furniture under $200, Kate Spade wristlets, Coach handbags, boots under $50 and mattresses.
Ahead, shop the best fall jacket deals.
