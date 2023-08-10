Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Bras and Underwear for Women: Update Your Intimates Drawer

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Best Amazon Deals on Bras and Underwear
Amazon

Looking at your underwear drawer, realizing your bra and undies could use a much-needed refresh, is an all too common occurrence. Holes, frayed fabric, loose elastic and faded colors are just a few signs it may be time to invest in new undergarments. Luckily, Amazon has tons of incredible deals on bras and underwear right now to help you stock up for less.

These Amazon deals on bras and underwear will have you throwing out your uncomfortable, wire-poking bra and worn-out panties that have seen better days. Even name brands like Clavin Klein, Playtex, Hanes and Bali are currently marked down at the online retailer. From cozy unlined bralettes and bikini-cut undies to smoothing padded bras and boy shorts, there's an Amazon underwear deal out there that you'll want to jump on. 

Below we've rounded up the best Amazon deals on bras and underwear to shop now.

The Best Amazon Deals on Women's Bras

Calvin Klein Women's Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra with Memory Touch
Calvin Klein Women's Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra with Memory Touch
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra with Memory Touch

Voted the No. 1 T-Shirt Bra by New York Magazine, this wardrobe staple features molding memory foam cups, adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closures.

$49$24
Glamorise Women's Plus Size No-Bounce Camisole Sports Bra
Glamorise Women's Plus Size No-Bounce Camisole Sports Bra
Amazon
Glamorise Women's Plus Size No-Bounce Camisole Sports Bra

Wireless and comfortable yet extremely secure, this sports bra holds you in thanks to its no-stretch cups and three rows of hook-and-eye closures.

$54$41
Playtex 18-Hour Seamless Smoothing Full Coverage Bra
Playtex 18-Hour Seamless Smoothing Full Coverage Bra
Amazon
Playtex 18-Hour Seamless Smoothing Full Coverage Bra

This full-coverage bra smoothes while the cushioned straps ease pressure on your shoulders. The Playtex Full Coverage Bra is offered in a variety of other colors.

$39$20
Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra
Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra
Amazon
Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra

Banish back bulges with Bali's smoothing full-coverage bra for sizes 34B-42DD. 

$48$21
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Triangle Wireless Bralette
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Triangle Wireless Bralette
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Triangle Wireless Bralette

Calvin Klein's lightly lined triangle bralette is a popular wire-free option for lounging and more.

$40$23
True & Co Women's True Body Lift Scoop Neck Bra
True & Co Women's True Body Lift Scoop Neck Bra
Amazon
True & Co Women's True Body Lift Scoop Neck Bra

For a seamless look under your favorite tees, tanks and dresses, this scoop bralette offers subtle shaping without wires.

$58$38
Warner's Easy Does It Lightly Lined Comfort Bra
Warner's Easy Does It Lightly Lined Comfort Bra
Amazon
Warner's Easy Does It Lightly Lined Comfort Bra

If you're looking for a bra to eliminate underarm bulge, this one with side-smooth panels is the one you want. 

$42$20
Calvin Klein Women's Constant Convertible Strap Lightly Lined Demi Bra
Calvin Klein Women’s Constant Convertible Strap Lightly Lined Demi Bra
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women’s Constant Convertible Strap Lightly Lined Demi Bra

Super-soft and convertible to racerback or regular, this Calvin Klein bra has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. The demi bra is also available in nude or white.

$23$20

The Best Amazon Deals on Women's Underwear

Amazon Essentials Women's Low Rise Hipster Underwear
Amazon Essentials Women's Low Rise Hipster Underwear
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Low Rise Hipster Underwear

This 5-pack of Amazon Essential Low Rise Hipster Underwear made from soft bamboo fiber is currently 20% off,

$18$14
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Seamless Thong Panties, Multipack
Calvin Klein Women’s Invisibles Seamless Thong Panties, Multipack
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women’s Invisibles Seamless Thong Panties, Multipack

These seamless panties practically disappear under any piece of clothing — plus, they're supremely comfortable and stretchy.

$35$24
ROSYCORAL Women's Seamless Bikini Panties
ROSYCORAL Women’s Seamless Bikini Panties
Amazon
ROSYCORAL Women’s Seamless Bikini Panties

On sale for less than $4 per pair, this 9-pack of seamless bikini panties is a steal.

$60$28
GAP Women's 3-Pack Lace Cheeky Underpants Underwear
GAP Women's 3-Pack Lace Cheeky Underpants Underwear
Amazon
GAP Women's 3-Pack Lace Cheeky Underpants Underwear

Featuring all-over lace and cheeky coverage, these GAP undies are a cut above your standard panty pack.

$30$11
Calvin Klein Women's Signature Cotton Logo Thong Panties, Multipack
Calvin Klein Women's Signature Cotton Logo Thong Panties, Multipack
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Signature Cotton Logo Thong Panties, Multipack

Sport the iconic Calvin Klein logo with a three-pack of stretch cotton thongs.

$35$24
Hanes Women's ComfortFlex Fit Stretch Panties (6 Pack)
Hanes Women's ComfortFlex Fit Stretch Panties (6 Pack)
Amazon
Hanes Women's ComfortFlex Fit Stretch Panties (6 Pack)

Keep it simple with a 6-pack of Hanes briefs made from soft, cooling microfiber.

$17$15
FINETOO 12 Pack Women's Seamless Hipster Underwear
FINETOO 12 Pack Women’s Seamless Hipster Underwear
Amazon
FINETOO 12 Pack Women’s Seamless Hipster Underwear

If your entire underwear drawer needs an overhaul, opt for this 12-pack of bikini panties in a variety of colors.

$43$27
Fruit of the Loom Women's 360° Stretch Underwear
Fruit of the Loom Women's 360° Stretch Underwear
Amazon
Fruit of the Loom Women's 360° Stretch Underwear

These panties from Fruit of the Loom are comfy and soft with full coverage.

$11$15

