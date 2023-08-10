The Best Amazon Deals on Bras and Underwear for Women: Update Your Intimates Drawer
Looking at your underwear drawer, realizing your bra and undies could use a much-needed refresh, is an all too common occurrence. Holes, frayed fabric, loose elastic and faded colors are just a few signs it may be time to invest in new undergarments. Luckily, Amazon has tons of incredible deals on bras and underwear right now to help you stock up for less.
These Amazon deals on bras and underwear will have you throwing out your uncomfortable, wire-poking bra and worn-out panties that have seen better days. Even name brands like Clavin Klein, Playtex, Hanes and Bali are currently marked down at the online retailer. From cozy unlined bralettes and bikini-cut undies to smoothing padded bras and boy shorts, there's an Amazon underwear deal out there that you'll want to jump on.
Below we've rounded up the best Amazon deals on bras and underwear to shop now.
The Best Amazon Deals on Women's Bras
Voted the No. 1 T-Shirt Bra by New York Magazine, this wardrobe staple features molding memory foam cups, adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closures.
Wireless and comfortable yet extremely secure, this sports bra holds you in thanks to its no-stretch cups and three rows of hook-and-eye closures.
This full-coverage bra smoothes while the cushioned straps ease pressure on your shoulders. The Playtex Full Coverage Bra is offered in a variety of other colors.
Banish back bulges with Bali's smoothing full-coverage bra for sizes 34B-42DD.
Calvin Klein's lightly lined triangle bralette is a popular wire-free option for lounging and more.
For a seamless look under your favorite tees, tanks and dresses, this scoop bralette offers subtle shaping without wires.
If you're looking for a bra to eliminate underarm bulge, this one with side-smooth panels is the one you want.
Super-soft and convertible to racerback or regular, this Calvin Klein bra has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. The demi bra is also available in nude or white.
The Best Amazon Deals on Women's Underwear
This 5-pack of Amazon Essential Low Rise Hipster Underwear made from soft bamboo fiber is currently 20% off,
These seamless panties practically disappear under any piece of clothing — plus, they're supremely comfortable and stretchy.
On sale for less than $4 per pair, this 9-pack of seamless bikini panties is a steal.
Featuring all-over lace and cheeky coverage, these GAP undies are a cut above your standard panty pack.
Sport the iconic Calvin Klein logo with a three-pack of stretch cotton thongs.
Keep it simple with a 6-pack of Hanes briefs made from soft, cooling microfiber.
If your entire underwear drawer needs an overhaul, opt for this 12-pack of bikini panties in a variety of colors.
These panties from Fruit of the Loom are comfy and soft with full coverage.
