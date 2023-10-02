From TikTok to the wardrobes of Hollywood's chicest celebs, including Kendall Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens and Miley Cyrus, CUUP has proven to be the intimates brand of choice for many — with bras and underwear styles that seamlessly elevate any outfit with a sexier, edgier flair. Right now, CUUP is taking 25% off select bras so you can save on ultra-comfortable and best-selling styles.

Shop the CUUP Bra Sale

CUUP is beloved for four styles of bras—The Plunge, The Balconette, The Demi, and The Scoop. Promising minimalist design, modern colorways and a seamless fit, the brand’s mission is to “redefine the way bras look and feel.” Unlike other bras, CUUP's are made with a thin underwire that aims to provide both ample support and flexibility — free of any skin discomfort. Plus, CUUP is super size-inclusive too with sizes ranging from 30A to 38H for bras and XS to XXXL for bottoms.

From everyday T-shirt bras to effortlessly sexy satin and mesh styles, the brand's intimates check all the boxes. Ahead, shop top finds from CUUP's can't-miss sale that are incredibly supportive without being uncomfortable.

The Scoop Micro CUUP The Scoop Micro The micro bra is made from the softest fabric in CUUP's collection. The Scoop’s curved neckline and seamless construction accentuate your natural form for second-skin support all-day, everyday. $78 $59 Shop Now

The Plunge Mesh Bra Cuup The Plunge Mesh Bra This sexy, pared down silhouette offers the freedom of a bralette, with the stability of an underwire bra. A deep V neckline naturally shapes and flatters to create an effortlessly stylish, feminine cut for everyday. $68 $51 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: