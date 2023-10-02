Sales & Deals

This Celeb-Approved Bra Brand Just Dropped a Rare Sale — Get 25% Off for a Limited Time

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
CUUP bra sale
CUUP
By Kyley Warren
Published: 2:24 PM PDT, October 2, 2023

CUUP is having a sale on celeb-loved and size-inclusive bras and bralettes right now.

From TikTok to the wardrobes of Hollywood's chicest celebs, including Kendall JennerVanessa Hudgens and Miley Cyrus, CUUP has proven to be the intimates brand of choice for many — with bras and underwear styles that seamlessly elevate any outfit with a sexier, edgier flair. Right now, CUUP is taking 25% off select bras so you can save on ultra-comfortable and best-selling styles.

Shop the CUUP Bra Sale

CUUP is beloved for four styles of bras—The Plunge, The Balconette, The Demi, and The Scoop. Promising minimalist design, modern colorways and a seamless fit, the brand’s mission is to “redefine the way bras look and feel.” Unlike other bras, CUUP's are made with a thin underwire that aims to provide both ample support and flexibility — free of any skin discomfort. Plus, CUUP is super size-inclusive too with sizes ranging from 30A to 38H for bras and XS to XXXL for bottoms.

From everyday T-shirt bras to effortlessly sexy satin and mesh styles, the brand's intimates check all the boxes. Ahead, shop top finds from CUUP's can't-miss sale that are incredibly supportive without being uncomfortable. 

The Balconette Mesh Bra

The Balconette Mesh Bra
Cuup

The Balconette Mesh Bra

Designed to be seen, customers love this mesh bra for being comfortable, fitting true to size, and a "wearing next to nothing" feel. 

$68 $51

Shop Now

The Scoop Micro

The Scoop Micro
CUUP

The Scoop Micro

The micro bra is made from the softest fabric in CUUP's collection. The Scoop’s curved neckline and seamless construction accentuate your natural form for second-skin support all-day, everyday.

$78 $59

Shop Now

The Plunge Mesh Bra

The Plunge Mesh Bra
Cuup

The Plunge Mesh Bra

This sexy, pared down silhouette offers the freedom of a bralette, with the stability of an underwire bra. A deep V neckline naturally shapes and flatters to create an effortlessly stylish, feminine cut for everyday.

$68 $51

Shop Now

The Balconette Satin Bra

The Balconette Satin Bra
CUUP

The Balconette Satin Bra

The Balconette's wide set straps and a straight neckline iconically frame, flatter, and shape while the satin accentuates its clean lines and composed fit.

$78 $58

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Say 'I Do' to SKIMS' New Bridal Collections for Wedding Season

Shopping

Say 'I Do' to SKIMS' New Bridal Collections for Wedding Season

Save up to 60% on Calvin Klein's Iconic Underwear for Men and Women

Sales & Deals

Save up to 60% on Calvin Klein's Iconic Underwear for Men and Women

The Best Men's Underwear Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Men's Underwear Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

The 20 Best Amazon Deals on Women's Bras and Underwear

Sales & Deals

The 20 Best Amazon Deals on Women's Bras and Underwear

The 20 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Women's Bras and Underwear

Sales & Deals

The 20 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Women's Bras and Underwear

Tags: