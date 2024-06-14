If you're a fan of Tower 28's range of clean beauty products, now's the time to stock up on favorites or experiment with something new. Tower 28 just kicked off its three-day Friends and Family Sale, the brand's biggest sale of the year.

Now through Sunday, June 16, Tower 28 is offering up to 28% off every single one of its popular makeup and skincare products. You can get 20% off sitewide and 28% off orders of $50 or more, so the more you buy, the more you save. Whether you’re looking for a new hydrating concealer or the viral face mist, these Tower 28 deals should not be missed.

Shop the Tower 28 Sale

Tower 28 is not only cruelty-free and vegan, but the brand also exclusively uses clean, non-irritating and nontoxic ingredients. It's no wonder celebs like Olivia Rodrigo, Khloe Kardashian, Joey King and Kate Bosworth are big fans of the Tower 28's effective, multi-tasking beauty staples.

Ahead, shop the best Tower 28 deals before they disappear after the weekend.

