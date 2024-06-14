Shop
Tower 28 Friends and Family Sale: Save Up to 28% on Clean Beauty Staples This Weekend Only

Tower 28 Sale
Tower 28
By ETonline Staff
Published: 1:00 PM PDT, June 14, 2024

Stock up on your beauty essentials during the Tower 28 Friends and Family Sale until June 16.

If you're a fan of Tower 28's range of clean beauty products, now's the time to stock up on favorites or experiment with something new. Tower 28 just kicked off its three-day Friends and Family Sale, the brand's biggest sale of the year. 

Now through Sunday, June 16, Tower 28 is offering up to 28% off every single one of its popular makeup and skincare products. You can get 20% off sitewide and 28% off orders of $50 or more, so the more you buy, the more you save. Whether you’re looking for a new hydrating concealer or the viral face mist, these Tower 28 deals should not be missed.

Shop the Tower 28 Sale

Tower 28 is not only cruelty-free and vegan, but the brand also exclusively uses clean, non-irritating and nontoxic ingredients. It's no wonder celebs like Olivia Rodrigo, Khloe Kardashian, Joey King and Kate Bosworth are big fans of the Tower 28's effective, multi-tasking beauty staples.

Ahead, shop the best Tower 28 deals before they disappear after the weekend.

Tower 28 SOS Rescue Spray

Tower 28 SOS Rescue Spray
Tower 28

Tower 28 SOS Rescue Spray

If you want to prevent redness and irritation, Tower 28's best-selling SOS Rescue Spray is a soothing, purifying, and renewing toner treatment for fast angry skin relief.

$28 $22

Shop Now

Tower 28 MakeWaves Mascara

Tower 28 MakeWaves Mascara
Tower 28

Tower 28 MakeWaves Mascara

Safe for sensitive eyes, this vegan mascara is said to visibly volumize, lengthen, and define for sensational yet natural-looking lashes.

$20 $16

Shop Now

Tower 28 SOS LipSoftie Lip Treatment

Tower 28 SOS LipSoftie Lip Treatment
Tower 28

Tower 28 SOS LipSoftie Lip Treatment

Rescue chapped lips with 20% off the editor-favorite lip treatment that delivers the intense hydration of a lip mask.

$16 $13

Shop Now

Tower 28 Swipe Serum Concealer

Tower 28 Swipe Serum Concealer
Tower 28

Tower 28 Swipe Serum Concealer

Cover dark circles, redness, and blemishes with a hydrating concealer that glides on like a serum.

$22 $18

Shop Now

Tower 28 SuperDew Highlighter

Tower 28 SuperDew Highlighter
Tower 28

Tower 28 SuperDew Highlighter

Tower 28's clear highlight balm has no shimmer or glitter for that healthy, glassy skin effect.

$18 $14

Shop Now

