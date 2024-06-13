Kate Somerville is a celebrity aesthetician with an eponymously named skin clinic and skincare line. The brand’s moisturizers are known for serious hydration and active ingredients. If you’ve wanted to try the line but were waiting for a sale, the time to buy is now. From today until June 19, use code STOCKUP25 to receive 25% off all moisturizers.

Shop the Kate Somerville Sale

While shopping, consider your skin concerns, as the different moisturizers are laden with active ingredients to help with various skin issues. While some complexions may benefit from vitamin C and retinol, which is said to help brighten and smooth skin, others may prefer a formula rich in advanced anti-aging ingredients. There’s an oil-free moisturizer for oily skin and a calming cream for reactive skin. Celebrities like Meghan Markle have said they use Kate Somerville products, so why not try these bestsellers now, while they're on sale.

Shop now; the sale is only for the next week.

Peptide K8 Power Cream Kate Somerville Peptide K8 Power Cream Peptide K8 Power Cream is said to improve skin texture and tone, increase elasticity and firm skin. Key ingredients in the formula include ceramides and peptides. $158 $119 Code STOCKUP25 Shop Now

DeliKate Recovery Cream Kate Somerville DeliKate Recovery Cream The ceramides and peptide complex in this moisturizer help soothe stressed skin while strengthening its protective barrier. $76 $57 Shop Now

