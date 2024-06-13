Kate Somerville is known for serious anti-aging skin care, and for a few days, you can score 25% off the brand’s moisturizers.
Kate Somerville is a celebrity aesthetician with an eponymously named skin clinic and skincare line. The brand’s moisturizers are known for serious hydration and active ingredients. If you’ve wanted to try the line but were waiting for a sale, the time to buy is now. From today until June 19, use code STOCKUP25 to receive 25% off all moisturizers.
While shopping, consider your skin concerns, as the different moisturizers are laden with active ingredients to help with various skin issues. While some complexions may benefit from vitamin C and retinol, which is said to help brighten and smooth skin, others may prefer a formula rich in advanced anti-aging ingredients. There’s an oil-free moisturizer for oily skin and a calming cream for reactive skin. Celebrities like Meghan Markle have said they use Kate Somerville products, so why not try these bestsellers now, while they're on sale.
Shop now; the sale is only for the next week.
Peptide K8 Power Cream
Peptide K8 Power Cream is said to improve skin texture and tone, increase elasticity and firm skin. Key ingredients in the formula include ceramides and peptides.
+Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer
Retinol and vitamin C are the stars of this night cream, which helps brighten the complexion and smooth wrinkles and fine lines.
HydraKate Recharging Water Cream
This moisturizer is like a drink of water for your skin. It provides vital hydration for bouncy skin.
DeliKate Recovery Cream
The ceramides and peptide complex in this moisturizer help soothe stressed skin while strengthening its protective barrier.
Age Arrest Anti-Wrinkle Cream
The latest in skincare technology, this cream helps soften the appearance of wrinkles, increase skin firmness, and improve the appearance of skin discoloration while hydrating skin.
