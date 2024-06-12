As the seasons change, so do the needs of our skin. With the start of summer right around the corner, it's time to give your skin some love before long days in the sun. Luckily, the Kiehl's Friends & Family Sale is here to help you restock your everyday essentials for less.

Now's the perfect time to stock up on the brand’s premium skin care with Kiehl's offering 25% off everything. From powerful moisturizers and eye creams to nourishing face masks and retinol serums, you'll be well equipped to heal, moisturize and protect your skin during the new season.

Shop 25% Off Kiehl's

Kiehl's has been a trusted name since the 1850s and consistently delivers all-natural, scientifically-proven skincare, hair care, and body care products. With Valentine's Day deals on Vitamin C serums and hydrating facial cleansers, you and your special someone can build a routine targeting your skincare concerns, like dryness, sensitivity, or oiliness.

You really can't go wrong with any picks from this tried-and-true brand's lineup of skincare products. For some celeb-approved steals, Kaley Cuoco has long raved about Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream while both Ashley Graham and Oprah have sung praises of the hydrating Creme de Corps Whipped Body Butter — both of which are now 25% off.

Ahead, level up your seasonal skincare routine with the best Kiehl's deals available today.

Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane If you're looking for a no-frills moisturizer that simply does the job, the Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane is the one for you. This bestseller is lightweight, fragrance-free and paraben-free. It instantly moisturizes, smoothes and soothes the skin — even sensitive skin. $67 $50 Shop Now

Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness. $60 $45 Shop Now

