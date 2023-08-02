Sales & Deals

The Best Underwear Deals for Women and Men at Amazon: Shop Calvin Klein, Hanky Panky and More

By ETonline Staff
If you're in the market for some new undies, you'll want to take advantage of Amazon's incredible deals on undergarments. Amazon is currently offering incredible savings on underwear from top brands including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Fruit of the Loom, and more.

You can never have too many pairs of underwear in your dresser drawer. As a daily essential, underwear should feel comfortable without breaking the bank, and it doesn't hurt if they're cute and stylish too. With so many underwear styles and fabrics, shopping for underwear can be overwhelming, which is why we've compiled the best deals worth shopping for that are currently available on Amazon. 

You can find tons of underwear on Amazon, some with bargains you won't be able to pass up. With sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, and styles that match your mood like briefs, bikini briefs, boy shorts, boxer briefs, 100% cotton, panty, thong, and more, consider these top picks to give your underwear drawer a refresh this summer.

Below, shop the best underwear on sale at Amazon.

Women's Best Underwear Deals

Calvin Klein Logo Cotton Stretch Bikini Panties
Calvin Klein Logo Cotton Stretch Bikini Panties
Amazon
Calvin Klein Logo Cotton Stretch Bikini Panties

A pack of three Calvin Klein bikini underwear is currently priced under $15 per pair. We love the pink along with neutrals in this variety pack.

$50$44
Under Armour Women's Pure Stretch Thong Underwear Multi-Pack
Under Armour Women's Pure Stretch Thong Underwear Multi-Pack
Amazon
Under Armour Women's Pure Stretch Thong Underwear Multi-Pack

Working out in these Under Armour underwear is a great idea. This underwear features a stretchy fabric with added breathability and moisture-wicking properties. 

$25$22
POKARLA Women's Cotton Stretch Underwear
POKARLA Women's Cotton Stretch Underwear
Amazon
POKARLA Women's Cotton Stretch Underwear

You get full coverage in these mid-high-waisted briefs. From size small to 3XX large, Amazon shoppers gush about how comfortable these cute undies are. 

$38$26
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty

A seamless Calvin Klein thong multipack that is essential for every wardrobe. 

$35$23
Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty
Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty

A ten-pack of cotton bikini underwear at this price is a must-buy. These Amazon Essentials Underwear are also available in 6-packs of various colors and prints.

$22$18
Wirapa Women's Cotton Underwear High Waist Stretch Briefs
Women's Cotton Underwear High Waist Stretch Briefs
Amazon
Wirapa Women's Cotton Underwear High Waist Stretch Briefs

Clear out your underwear drawer to make room for a 5-pack of soft, high-waisted briefs. Made with comfort in mind, they're made with a cotton and spandex blend in a variety of colors. 

$41$24
WITH COUPON
Hanky Panky, Plus Signature Lace French Brief
Hanky Panky, Plus Signature Lace French Brief
Amazon
Hanky Panky, Plus Signature Lace French Brief

Sexy and slimming, Hanky Panky's Plus Signature Lace French Brief are lacy, stretchy and durable. 

$39$36
Maidenform Women's Cheeky Lace Boyshort
Maidenform Women's Sexy Lace Cheeky Boyshort
Amazon
Maidenform Women's Cheeky Lace Boyshort

These pretty panties are well made with the quality that you expect from Maidenform. All-over lace gives you that smooth, no-panty-line look while providing plenty of tummy coverage. 

$13$9
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack

Cotton bikini panties are a must-have for many. These Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Bikini undies provide maximum comfort.

$49$29
VOENXE Seamless Thongs for Women
VOENXE Seamless Thongs for Women
Amazon
VOENXE Seamless Thongs for Women

These seamless thongs are a best-seller with over 57,000 4.6 star reviews.

$22$16

Men's Best Underwear Deals

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Underwear Cotton Classics 4-Pack Boxer
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Underwear Cotton Classics 4-Pack Boxer
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Underwear Cotton Classics 4-Pack Boxer

Featuring the stylish Tommy Hilfiger logo waistband, this four-pack made exclusively for Amazon is a great bargain. 

$46$26
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton Classics 6-Pack Brief
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton Classics 6-Pack Brief
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton Classics 6-Pack Brief

Made from 100% cotton, these briefs from Tommy Hilfiger are naturally moisture-wicking for all-day comfort. 

$70$40
Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro 3-Pack Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro 3-Pack Boxer Briefs
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro 3-Pack Boxer Briefs

These micro boxers from Calvin Klein are perfect for working out, but they're comfortable enough to wear all day. The short-cut inseam and ultra-soft microfiber prevent them from riding up and they provide extra support in the pouch.

 

$60$40
Fruit of the Loom Men's Coolzone Boxer Briefs
Fruit of the Loom Men's Coolzone Boxer Briefs
Amazon
Fruit of the Loom Men's Coolzone Boxer Briefs

This bestseller Fruit of the Loom underwear has received more than 200,000 4.6 star reviews and a 7-pack costs just $21. 

$24$21
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants

If you haven't tried CK modal underwear, this sale is the right time to sample them. This ultra-soft fiber is exceptionally comfortable and helps these trunks slip on with ease. 

$30$19

