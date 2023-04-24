While we think that moms deserve to be showered with every luxury possible on Mother's Day, sometimes the budget is a little more moissanite than diamonds. Luckily, you don't have to break the bank to treat the mom in your life to something truly special on May 14. Here at ET, we've scoured the internet for the best affordable luxuries under $100 that will still make Mom feel spoiled this holiday.

Luxury is measured in the way it makes us feel, not the price tag. The key to gifting something that feels truly decadent without spending thousands? Finding upgraded versions of everyday items that she wouldn't normally buy herself.

Think Aesop hand soap instead of her go-to value brand, Sunday Riley in lieu of drugstore skincare and Diptyque candles that will make any room smell expensive. Sticking to luxe materials such as genuine leather and silk is also an easy way to elevate Mom's home and wardrobe on a budget.

From a gorgeous tea kettle to some of the coziest robes and slippers money can buy, here are our favorite thoughtful-yet-affordable luxury gifts for Mother's Day.

Best Mother's Day Gifts Under $100

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Tatcha Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Made with Okinawan algae and hyaluronic acid, this cream locks in moisture. It's full of hydrating plant-derived ingredients that are ideal for dry skin. The Dewy Skin Cream can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture. $70 Shop Now

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager Amazon Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager Alleviate muscle soreness, ease neck stiffness, and help your mom relax after a long day with this massager's 8 powerful deep-Shiatsu kneading nodes. Featuring a built-in infrared advanced soothing heat function, the massager also helps improve blood circulation. $70 $50 Shop Now

Chanel La Creme Main Chanel Chanel La Creme Main For the classiest person you know, a travel-friendly Chanel hand cream with rose and iris flower extracts will help Mom feel glamorous everywhere she goes. $55 Shop Now

