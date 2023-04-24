The Best Mother's Day Gifts Under $100: Affordable Luxuries to Spoil Every Type of Mom
While we think that moms deserve to be showered with every luxury possible on Mother's Day, sometimes the budget is a little more moissanite than diamonds. Luckily, you don't have to break the bank to treat the mom in your life to something truly special on May 14. Here at ET, we've scoured the internet for the best affordable luxuries under $100 that will still make Mom feel spoiled this holiday.
Luxury is measured in the way it makes us feel, not the price tag. The key to gifting something that feels truly decadent without spending thousands? Finding upgraded versions of everyday items that she wouldn't normally buy herself.
Think Aesop hand soap instead of her go-to value brand, Sunday Riley in lieu of drugstore skincare and Diptyque candles that will make any room smell expensive. Sticking to luxe materials such as genuine leather and silk is also an easy way to elevate Mom's home and wardrobe on a budget.
From a gorgeous tea kettle to some of the coziest robes and slippers money can buy, here are our favorite thoughtful-yet-affordable luxury gifts for Mother's Day.
Best Mother's Day Gifts Under $100
Upgrade Mom's bath setup with milk + honey's Art of the Bath gift set which will immerse her senses in wonderful smells and relaxation.
She'll want to snuggle up in this chic SKIMS robe all day, made of a lightweight modal that's perfect for spring and summer.
Le Creuset kettles make excellent gifts and are a beautiful way to add a touch of color to your mother's kitchen. Choose her favorite color from 12 beautiful options.
These chunky gold vermeil hoops elevate any outfit without weighing your ears down.
Brightside's The Duo is a creative culinary gift for the home cook in your life. Both olive oil bottles in The Duo are crafted from California olives.
Made of 100% genuine Italian leather, this crossbody bag comes in eight versatile colors.
Switching over to these 100% mulberry silk pillowcases not only feels luxurious, but can also help to reduce acne and wrinkles and protect hair from breakage.
Show Mom you care with this complete skincare routine from beauty brand, Sunday Riley, which includes viral favorites C.E.O. Vitamin C and Good Genes serums.
Made with Okinawan algae and hyaluronic acid, this cream locks in moisture. It's full of hydrating plant-derived ingredients that are ideal for dry skin. The Dewy Skin Cream can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture.
Any bathroom will feel like a fancy spa with Aesop's mandarin, rosemary and cedar-scented soap and lotion.
Juicy, tart blackcurrant berries and romantic rose make this longtime favorite candle popular for a good reason.
Alleviate muscle soreness, ease neck stiffness, and help your mom relax after a long day with this massager's 8 powerful deep-Shiatsu kneading nodes. Featuring a built-in infrared advanced soothing heat function, the massager also helps improve blood circulation.
For the classiest person you know, a travel-friendly Chanel hand cream with rose and iris flower extracts will help Mom feel glamorous everywhere she goes.
Featuring a fluffy collar, this essential house slipper has minimal, yet plush styling to keep her cozy all day long.
Having a signature scent makes you feel put together, no matter what kind of day you're having. This sultry yet comforting fragrance from indie fashion label Jane Booke puts a decadent twist on vanilla with the addition of ripe mango, cacao and jasmine.
Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.
