Diamond Jewelry Gift Ideas to Make Mom Sparkle This Mother's Day: Shop Mejuri, Brilliant Earth, VRAI and More

By ETonline Staff
Diamonds for Mother's Day
If you’re looking for something your mom or wife will cherish this Mother's Day, there is a sentimentality to diamond jewelry that makes it perfect for the occasion. Luckily, long gone are the days of needing to visit your local jeweler to handpick a quality diamond ring or elegant necklace. From personal additions like birthstones to engraving options, you can have a thoughtful diamond jewelry piece delivered directly to your home just in time for Mother's Day.

Diamond jewelry can be a lasting symbolic gesture of love and a beautiful way to show your appreciation for the mother figure in your life. While online jeweler options are endless, knowing where to start (and perhaps more importantly, who to trust) requires a different kind of shopping IQ. To help you in your Mother's Day diamond search, we have scoured the web to find the best places to shop for diamond jewelry online. 

Ahead, find a diamond jewelry piece for Mother's Day to fit just about any budget — with styles and statement pieces from online jewelry labels like Mejuri, Vrai, Blue Nile, Brilliant Earth, Jared and more. 

Mother's Day Diamond Jewelry Gifts Under $300

Angara Pave-Set Diamond Hinged Hoop Earrings
Angara Pave-Set Diamond Hinged Hoop Earrings
Angara
Angara Pave-Set Diamond Hinged Hoop Earrings

They say diamonds are a girl's best friend, which is certainly true of these dainty huggie hoops accented by sparkling round diamonds.

$219
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Wishbone Necklace
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Wishbone Necklace
Mejuri
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Wishbone Necklace

Give your mom the gift of good luck wherever she goes with this dainty Mejuri Pavé Diamond Wishbone Necklace.

$300
Brilliant Earth Pavé Diamond Heart Bracelet
Brilliant Earth Pavé Diamond Heart Bracelet
Brilliant Earth
Brilliant Earth Pavé Diamond Heart Bracelet

What better way to memorialize your love for someone than with a delicate, heart-shaped diamond bracelet?

$180
Jared Diamond Hoop Earrings
Jared Diamond Hoop Earrings
Jared
Jared Diamond Hoop Earrings

Treat your sweet mama to a classic pair of diamond hoop earrings — meshed with a round-cut, sterling silver metal.

$150$120
Mejuri Diamonds Line Ring
Mejuri Diamonds Line Ring
Mejuri
Mejuri Diamonds Line Ring

If you really want to impress her, we love this delicate diamond-encrusted ring from Mejuri, available in yellow or white gold.

$250

Mother's Day Diamond Jewelry Gifts Under $500

Stone and Strand Tiny Diamond Lariat Necklace
Stone and Strand Tiny Diamond Lariat Necklace
Stone and Strand
Stone and Strand Tiny Diamond Lariat Necklace

Dainty, delicate and perfectly tasteful — this necklace has it all.

$395
Blue Nile Mini Diamond Pave Open Stackable Fashion Ring
Blue Nile Mini Diamond Pave Open Stackable Fashion Ring
Blue Nile
Blue Nile Mini Diamond Pave Open Stackable Fashion Ring

Embellished with a round-cut diamond, this ring boasts a unique huggie style and 14k Yellow Gold band.

$410
Kendra Scott Audrey 14k Rose Gold Pendant Necklace In White Diamond
Kendra Scott Audrey 14k Rose Gold Pendant Necklace In White Diamond
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Audrey 14k Rose Gold Pendant Necklace In White Diamond

We love to shop Kendra Scott for casual and affordable jewelry, but you can find a fine jewelry gift from her collection as well, like this delicate diamond necklace in rose gold. 

$450

Mother's Day Diamond Jewelry Gifts Under $1,000

VRAI Solitaire Studs
VRAI Solitaire Stud
VRAI
VRAI Solitaire Studs

She can dress up for any occasion in style with these regal Solitaire Studs from VRAI — crafted from 14k Yellow Gold metal.

$600
Clean Origin Blue Round Solitaire Pendant
Clean Origin Blue Round Solitaire Pendant
Clean Origin
Clean Origin Blue Round Solitaire Pendant

Blue diamonds are a girl's best friend — and this Blue Round Solitaire Pendant from Clean Origin is especially refreshing.

$510
Noemie Heart Bracelet
Noemie Heart Bracelet
Noemie
Noemie Heart Bracelet

Lean into love this Mother's Day with a heart-adorned bracelet.

$960
Sterling Forever 14K Gold Diamond Crescent Moon Ring
Sterling Forever 14K Gold Diamond Crescent Moon Ring
Sterling Forever
Sterling Forever 14K Gold Diamond Crescent Moon Ring

Perhaps the moon and stars aligned to bring this charming moon ring into Mother's orbit — and jewelry box.

$550

Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts Over $1,000

Kinn Solis Ribbed Ring I
Kinn Solis Ribbed Ring I
Kinn
Kinn Solis Ribbed Ring I

When it comes to gifts for your wife or mom on Mother's Day, you really can't go wrong with a staple gold ring — especially if it's from Kinn.

$5,480
VRAI Iconic Necklace
VRAI Iconic Necklace
VRAI
VRAI Iconic Necklace

With its unique curves and edges, the Iconic Necklace is the perfect (and most stylish) treat to give the iconic woman in your life.

$1,200
Aether Diamonds Ascent Elongated Diamond Signet Ring
Aether Diamonds Ascent Elongated Diamond Signet Ring
Aether Diamonds
Aether Diamonds Ascent Elongated Diamond Signet Ring

Treat the uniquely beautiful woman in your life to an even more unique ring this Mother's Day — from Aether Diamonds, the brand behind diamonds which are (quite literally) made from thin air.

$2,800

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

