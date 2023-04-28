With spring underway, you're probably looking for a convenient way to keep your hardwood floors clean from dirt, dust and other debris you may track inside. If you've been waiting for the right time to start spring cleaning and save on a new robot vacuum, Amazon has major discounts ﻿on best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaners right now.

The crowd-favorite iRobot Roomba vacuums are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with Amazon's spring cleaning deals. Amazon has tons of deals on robot vacuums right now. Start cleaning your home smarter and get $300 off the Yeedi Mop Station Pro Robot Vaccum that not only grabs dirt from carpets and hard floors, but also mops and navigates under and around furniture, and along edges.

Today's Best Amazon Deals on Robot Vacuum and Mop Combos

Robot vacuums are an indispensable tool for anyone looking to simplify their cleaning process. They can be programmed to fit your needs and seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet. Some even come with their own self-cleaning stations to take yet another task off your hands. Many of the robot vacuums we found also support Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can tell it exactly where to clean up dog hair, messy spills, and extra dusty corners.

Ahead, make cleaning the house a breeze with the best iRobot Roomba robot vacuums on sale at Amazon now.

The Best iRobot Roomba Deals for Spring Cleaning 2023

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture. $350 $244 Shop Now

iRobot Braava Jet M6 Amazon iRobot Braava Jet M6 This Braava Jet M6 robot will mop your kitchen floor better than other cleaning tools. The M6 robot helps you tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease with its Precision Jet Spray. Using its Smart Maps, the vacuum learns the layout of your home so it can clean and navigate efficiently. If the battery runs low, it will recharge and begin cleaning again. $500 $429 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past. $600 $399 Shop Now

More Amazon Robot Vacuum Deals to Shop Now

roborock Q5+ Amazon roborock Q5+ A super smart robot vacuum with upgraded mapping, app navigation and voice commands. Plus, it can hold 7 weeks of dirt before you have you clean out the dock. $700 $500 WITH COUPON Shop Now

eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S Amazon eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S For those with pets, clean your floors with twin turbine technology that is said to pick up 57% more pet hair. The intelligent vacuum will map your floors so you'll always know where it's cleaning. $230 $200 Shop Now

