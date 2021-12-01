The queen of Christmas is back-- that’s right, following up last year’s spirited Christmas special, the sequel to Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas is coming! Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues will premiere on Apple TV+ this Friday, Dec. 3.

Last year’s special featured a whole gaggle of stars like Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and more. This year’s special, Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, is slated to have more magical guests, including singer Khalid, gospel icon Kirk Franklin, both of whom are featured on Mariah's newest single, "Fall in Love at Christmas.”

"I've loved Khalid since "Location," and I told him that when I met him," Mariah told ET. "And you know, Kirk [Franklin] is a gospel legend."

In the recently released trailer, Mariah explains how she "can’t not celebrate Christmas with the world.” The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer recently spoke to ET about her own not-so-merry holiday memories from her own childhood, and how it shapes her view of Christmas now as a parent. “I just want my kids to have the best time, and honestly, a lot of it is for me." The special will feature an appearance by Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Sounds like we’ll all have the best time with this new Christmas special in the viewing rotation alongside other holiday classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeerand A Charlie Brown Christmas. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues.

When does Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues come out? Mariah Carey’s new Christmas special will premiere on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. But you can watch Mariah’s 2020 Christmas special now on Apple TV+.

Where can I watch Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues? The new holiday special will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+, alongside the pop singer’s 2020 Christmas special.

You can subscribe to Apple TV+ for $5 monthly, or try out a free 7-day trial now.

