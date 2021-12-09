Get a cosmo ready, because the Sex and the City reboot is streaming now! Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are back in the upcoming new chapter of the iconic HBO series in And Just Like That, dropping on HBO Max on Thursday, December 9.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis return for the ten-episode HBO Max Original series that'll follow the New York City friends as they navigate their 50s with new and more complicated reality of life and friendship. The reboot premiered on the streaming service with two half-hour episodes on Dec. 9, with the following eight episodes premiering weekly, on subsequent Thursdays.

The official trailer was released on Nov. 30. In it we see a lot of familiar faces in addition to the trio, including Mr. Big (Chris Noth) and beloved Steve Brady (David Eigenberg). We also know that Stanford Blatch (the late Willie Garson), and Big's ex, Natasha (Bridget Moynahan) will appear in the coming series. There are a lot of new faces, too, featuring stars like Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman. As SATC fans well know, Kim Cattrall, who starred as Samantha Jones, will not be in the series after publicly declaring she was done with the franchise.

Pittman, who plays Columbia Law professor, Dr. Nya Wallace, told ET in September that "there is plenty of sex in the city happening" with her on-screen husband, LeRoy McClain, who plays musician Andre Rashad Wallace.

"They are interested in telling complete stories, you know, not just about the women who are on the show but the women who are coming into the show," the actress said of the upcoming series, adding that "the writers’ room is very diverse."

Watch the teaser below.

