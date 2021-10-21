Cynthia Nixon Directing an Episode of 'And Just Like That'
Cynthia Nixon is putting on her directing cap for an episode of the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That. Nixon took to Instagram on Thursday to share that she'll not only be directing an episode of the HBO Max series, she'll also be starring in it too.
"Roll camera! 🎥 I am thrilled to share that I am directing an episode of @JustLikeThatMax this season. It’s been a complete dream to work with my beloved co-stars and crew in this new role," Nixon, who plays Miranda, shared alongside a slideshow of photos of her on set and behind the camera.
She continued, "I have truly never felt so supported in my life. (And don’t worry, Miranda is still going to be in the episode — it was surreal to do both at once!) #AndJustLikeThat."
Nixon's And Just Like That co-star, Kristin Davis, aka Charlotte, reposted Nixon's post on her Instagram Story, praising her "effortless insight."
"Our director, @cynthiaenixon," Davis wrote over Nixon's post. "Such a thrill to have Cyn directing us! Effortless and insightful and exciting all at once. Hopefully the first of many....🙏."
Photos were also snapped of Nixon mid-scene, directing her co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, outside of what appears to be her character, Carrie Bradshaw's, New York City brownstone.
Earlier this month, HBO Max revealed that the SATC revival is hitting the streamer in December. In a behind-the-scenes video, Parker announced the news for fans.
"It's Sarah Jessica, hello from New York City, 5th Avenue, shooting as we speak, the next chapter of Sex and the City, or as we like to call it, And Just Like That, with some beloved friends," the 56-year-old actress said before revealing the December premiere.
An exact date for the release wasn't given, but we do know that there will be 10 episodes, half an hour each, and that stars Parker, Nixon, Davis and Chris Noth (Mr. Big) will all be returning.
For more on the revival, watch the video below.
