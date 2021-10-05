'Sex and the City' Reboot 'And Just Like That' Announces December Premiere
And just like that... Sex and the City fans will be having a very merry holiday season! The iconic series' HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That, announced on Tuesday that it will be streaming this December.
In a new behind-the-scenes video, star Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, announces the news for fans.
"It's Sarah Jessica, hello from New York City, 5th Avenue, shooting as we speak, the next chapter of Sex and the City, or as we like to call it, And Just Like That, with some beloved friends," the 56-year-old actress says before revealing the December premiere.
An exact date for the release wasn't given, but we do know that there will be 10 episodes, half an hour each, and that stars Parker, Cynthia Nixon (Miranda), Kristin Davis (Charlotte), and Chris Noth (Mr. Big) will all be returning.
Meanwhile, there's a handful of newcomers including Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury and Nicole Ari Parker. Karen Pittman, who also forms part of the cast, told ET last month that "there is plenty of sex in the city happening" with her on-screen husband, LeRoy McClain, who plays musician Andre Rashad Wallace.
"They are interested in telling complete stories, you know, not just about the women who are on the show but the women who are coming into the show,” the actress said of the show, adding that “the writers’ room is very diverse."
For more on the revival, see below.
