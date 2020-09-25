The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for This Holiday Season

The countdown to Christmas Day is (almost) on -- and you can celebrate all December long with a beauty advent calendar from your favorite makeup or skincare brand.

Beauty advent calendars are like the traditional candy-filled ones but in some ways even sweeter. You still get to count down to Christmas and open a little luxurious gift every day until then -- but mascara, shower gel and hand cream last longer than chocolate. Plus, we've found ones from beauty companies like LookFantastic, GlossyBox, Benefit Cosmetics that are worth hundreds of dollars in savings.

Because beauty advent calendars are such a great gift idea and a great deal, they tend to sell out before the holiday season even begins. We recommend scooping up the ones that are already on sale ASAP as well as setting a reminder to grab the upcoming calendars when they become available over the next few weeks. (We're already on the waitlist to be notified when the epic Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled Chest of Beauty Treasures officially launches.)

From budget-friendly to extra indulgent, gift your beauty lover friend -- or yourself, of course -- a beauty calendar from our top picks below.

Advent Calendar LookFantastic LookFantastic Advent Calendar LookFantastic The LookFantastic Advent Calendar is back and better than ever! Treat a friend to 25 must-have products, including skincare and makeup items from Elemis and Anastasia Beverly Hills, worth more than $640 -- and available for just $110. The brand's advent calendar usually sells out due to its popularity, so we suggest pre-ordering now for the Oct. 12 launch date. You can also save $20 by subscribing to the LookFantastic Beauty Box and clicking through the early access email you receive to score the advent calendar for $90. A $640 VALUE $110 at LookFantastic

Makeup Revolution Advent Calendar 2020 Revolution Beauty Makeup Revolution Makeup Revolution Advent Calendar 2020 Revolution Beauty After gifting the world with a Friends makeup collaboration, Revolution Beauty has another hit with their 2020 beauty advent calendar. Enjoy 25 exclusive makeup products and accessories, including lipstick, lip gloss, eye palettes, brushes and a chic scrunchie. $70 at Revolution Beauty

Make It Real Together Advent Calendar The Body Shop The Body Shop Make It Real Together Advent Calendar The Body Shop Holiday shopping for a friend who deserves to be pampered? Here's a sneak peek at what's behind the doors of The Body Shop's beauty calendar: fragranced bath bubbles, banana shampoo and conditioner, luxurious hand cream and hydrating mango lip butter. A $190 VALUE $69 at The Body Shop

Advent Calendar 24 Day Holiday Countdown NYX NYX Advent Calendar 24 Day Holiday Countdown NYX Budget-friendly beauty brand NYX stuffed their advent calendar with 24 best-sellers -- think lip scrubs, eyeshadows and finishing powder -- in both mini and full sizes. Plus, we can't resist that glam packaging! $55 at NYX

Wild Wishes Advent Calendar Sephora Collection Sephora Wild Wishes Advent Calendar Sephora Collection Of course Sephora's holiday beauty calendar doesn't disappoint! Enjoy mini, full size and exclusive products like an exfoliating scrub, eye masks, a lip stain, nail lacquers, hair accessories and more tempting treats. A $70 VALUE $45 at Sephora

25 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar Macy's Macy's 25 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar Macy's Created exclusively for Macy's, this all-star 25-piece set includes products from so many of our favorite beauty brands: Tarte, Elemis, Caudalie, Sunday Riley, Shiseido, Eve Lom, Stila SK-II, Peter Thomas Roth and more. Use promo code VIP to score the extra 15% savings below. A $434 VALUE $84.15 at Macy's

12-Pc. Shake Your Beauty Advent Calendar Gift Set Benefit Cosmetics Macy's 12-Pc. Shake Your Beauty Advent Calendar Gift Set Benefit Cosmetics Benefit's 12 day advent calendar includes mini versions of brand faves like BADgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara, Hoola Matte Powder Bronzer, POREfessional Pore-Minimizing Face Primer and Gimme Brow+. Save an extra 15% on this set when you use promo code VIP at checkout. A $139 VALUE $55.25 at Macy's

Holiday Signature Advent Calendar L'Occitane L'Occitane Holiday Signature Advent Calendar L'Occitane L'Occitane filled their beauty calendar doors with best-sellers like the Shea Butter Hand Cream, Almond Shower Oil and Verbena Body Lotion. In addition to discovering a beauty treat each day, you'll find daily tips on doing good for the planet. $105 at L'Occitane

Limited Edition Skincare Advent Calendar Kiehl's Kiehl's Limited Edition Skincare Advent Calendar Kiehl's The Kiehl’s beauty advent calendar is a holiday dream for skincare lovers. This limited edition set is packed with fan favorites from the brand -- like the Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash and Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask -- as well as over $100 in savings. A $207 VALUE $98 at Kiehl's

Charlotte's Bejewelled Chest of Beauty Treasures Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Bejewelled Chest of Beauty Treasures Charlotte Tilbury Coming soon!​ Sign up for the waitlist to be notified when this divine beauty advent calendar becomes available for purchase. According to the brand, the 2020 Bejewelled Chest of Beauty Treasures includes full and travel size makeup and skincare "icons," all tucked inside a dazzling set of drawers that will look dreamy sitting on a vanity. Check out last year's version, the Glittering Galaxy of Makeup Magic Beauty Advent Calendar, for a taste of what's to come. $200 at Charlotte Tilbury

Advent Calendar GlossyBox GlossyBox Advent Calendar GlossyBox GlossyBox just unveiled their incredible 2020 advent calendar, which features brands like Wander Beauty, Nails Inc. and Iconic London. For just $99, you'll receive 19 full size products and six deluxe size products that are worth over $550. Plus, if you're a GlossyBox subscriber, take $10 off that non-subscriber price. A $550+ VALUE $89 or $99 at GlossyBox

25 Days of Mani Magic Calendar Olive & June Olive & June 25 Days of Mani Magic Calendar Olive & June Olive & June's first advent calendar is the perfect beauty treat for the nail polish obsessed. Behind each door of this limited edition item is a mini version of a beloved Olive & June nail polish, tool or product -- think festive nail shades, cuticle serum, polish remover and more. This in-demand calendar ships Oct. 27. A $95 VALUE $50 at Olive & June

