The Best Amazon Prime Holiday Gifts Under $200

If you're looking to splurge on holiday gifts but not spend over $200, Amazon has amazing options to shop on their 2020 holiday gift guide.

The under-$200 section on the Amazon gift guide is filled with great gift ideas with products ranging in electronics, kitchen tools and home accessories. Since the list is extensive, ET Style has scoured the offerings and narrowed it down to the best of the best. Some highlights of our selects include the Furbo Dog Camera, Star Wars Waffle Maker, Apple AirPods, Amazon Kindle and more. Plus, many of the items are on sale!

Check back to see if any of these gifting options will be discounted even further during Amazon Prime Day, which will take place Oct. 13 to 14. We will keep you up to date on the best deals to come out of the huge sale event.

Browse through our top under-$200 picks from Amazon's holiday gift guide below.

Dog Camera Furbo Amazon Dog Camera Furbo Dog parents can keep an eye on their best friend while they're away thanks to the full HD wifi camera from Furbo. Talk to your pet whenever with two-way audio and toss treats to reward good behavior. REGULARLY $249 $199 at Amazon

CR6231D-GR Sterling Portable Turntable Crosley Amazon CR6231D-GR Sterling Portable Turntable Crosley Save 25% on this stunningly nostalgic turntable with built-in Bluetooth receiver and full-range stereo speakers. REGULARLY $249.95 $186.95 at Amazon

Kindle Voyage E-reader Amazon Amazon Kindle Voyage E-reader Amazon Gift a reader the convenience of the Amazon Kindle, which has a 6" high-resolution display, adaptive front light and long-lasting battery. $104.54 at Amazon

Star Wars Death Star Waffle Maker ThinkGeek Amazon Star Wars Death Star Waffle Maker ThinkGeek Any Stars Wars fan will geek out over this nifty Death Star waffle maker. $150 at Amazon

Sonos One (Gen 2) Sonos Amazon Sonos One (Gen 2) Sonos The Sonos One fills any room with brilliant sound, which can be controlled with voice, the Sonos app or Apple AirPlay. The smart speaker also has Alexa built-in. $199 at Amazon

Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven Le Creuset Amazon Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven Le Creuset Save 40% on the famous Le Creuset Dutch oven for the one who loves to cook. This kitchen essential does it all. Great for baking, slow-cooking, roasting and braising. REGULARLY $299.95 $179.95 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 Apple Amazon Apple Watch Series 3 Apple This Apple Watch is the perfect gift for the holidays for those who want a swim proof watch enabled with GPS. This Apple Watch is 15% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $199 $169 at Amazon

AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) Apple Amazon AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) Apple These Apple Airpods are designed with an easy setup and come with a charging case. These Airpods are 19% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $159 $129 at Amazon

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones Beats by Dre Amazon Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones Beats by Dre These Beats Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones are the perfect gift to give someone who's working from home. These Beats headphones are 33% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $299.99 $199.95 at Amazon

Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT Cosori Amazon Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT Cosori If you know someone without an air fryer, gift this do-it-all design from Cosori. The sleek style not only looks good on any kitchen counter, this air fryer has a digital touchscreen with 11 presets for roasting, toasting, frying and more. The basket is easy to clean and the machine can be controlled and monitored with a mobile phone. $119.99 at Amazon

Echo Show 8 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 Amazon The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. REGULARLY $129.99 $104.99 at Amazon

