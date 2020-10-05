Holiday Gift Guide: Best White Elephant Gift Ideas

With just a couple of months left before the start of Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, the holidays can feel overwhelming, but don’t stress, there’s still time to get great items for your Secret Santa and White Elephant gift exchange parties, even if they're happening virtually this year.

Major retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Sephora, Walmart, Macy’s, and Kohl’s, are revving up mega-markdowns on tons of holiday gift ideas that include men’s and women’s apparel, kids’ clothing, fun toys, home decor essentials, accessories, sunglasses, jewelry, books, accent furniture, candles, bedding, cookware, beauty items, stocking stuffers, gifts under $50, gifts under $100, and more.

If you're shopping for that special someone, or scooping up holiday presents for friends, family or co-workers, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Below, find for our picks of budget-friendly holiday gift ideas for Secret Santa and other fun gift exchanges.

Under $10

Filigree Dangle Nickel Free Earrings LC by Lauren Conrad Kohl's Filigree Dangle Nickel Free Earrings LC by Lauren Conrad These lightweight dangle earrings will add a little glamour to any look. REGULARLY $16 $7.60 at Kohl’s

Retro Classic Childhood Tetris Handheld Game Vingtank Walmart Retro Classic Childhood Tetris Handheld Game Vingtank An electronic handheld Tetris game with nostalgic vibes. REGULARLY $15 $9.05 at Walmart

Under $20

Holiday Ornament Gift Set L’Occitane Amazon Holiday Ornament Gift Set L’Occitane The ideal stocking stuffer from L'Occitane, this adorable kit contains three skin-nourishing, shea butter-rich body treats. $14 at Amazon

'But First Coffee' Mug World Market Amazon 'But First Coffee' Mug World Market A matte black stoneware mug for the coffee lover in your life. $17.02 at Amazon

10-piece Wooden Tic-Tac-Toe Set Studio Mercantile Macy's 10-piece Wooden Tic-Tac-Toe Set Studio Mercantile This vintage-inspired wooden tic-tac-toe-set doubles as a great conversation piece. REGULARLY $39.99 $19.99 at Macy’s

Under $50

Very Merry Beauty Sample Box HSN HSN Very Merry Beauty Sample Box HSN It's the little things. With a retail value of over $100, this comprehensive set of beauty minis includes Ahava Original Mineral Hand Cream, Korres Pure Greek Olive 3 in 1 Nourishing Oil, PRAI Ageless Throat & Decolletage Crème and Too Faced Deluxe Lip Injection Extreme. $25.50 at HSN

Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish OPI Amazon Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish OPI New for 2020, this nail polish collection of 10 minis from OPI will add a festive touch to any beauty routine. $29 at Amazon

Firstleaf Wine Club Firstleaf Firstleaf Wine Club Joining the Firstleaf wine club starts with a quiz -- a very easy quiz. Just tell them about your wine preferences and they'll create a customized tasting profile, which they'll use to curate your introductory shipment. After that, you can rate the wines they send with a simple thumbs up or thumbs down to refine your tasting profile even further. Every shipment includes six wines and costs $90, including shipping. And if you happen to get a bottle that you're not keen on, the Firstleaf Wine Concierge team will find a replacement on the house. Use the exclusive link below to receive free shipping on your orders for a year. You can get your first six wines now for $39.95 plus shipping (retail price: $112.99). REGULARLY $90 FOR 6 BOTTLES $39.99 for 6 Bottles

Under $100

Shine 9.8" Bracelet Sparkling Strand Pandora Jared Shine 9.8" Bracelet Sparkling Strand Pandora An 18k gold plated sterling silver bracelet with cubic zirconia. REGULARLY $175 $87.50 at Jared

Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Holiday Reindeer Ceramic Measuring Spoons 7 Doors Studio Etsy Half Baked Harvest x Etsy Holiday Reindeer Ceramic Measuring Spoons 7 Doors Studio Make holiday baking even more fun with these reindeer hand-painted porcelain measuring spoons. $64.95 at Etsy

Celebration Complete Tea Set Teabloom Amazon Celebration Complete Tea Set Teabloom This elegant tea set comes complete with a stovetop safe glass teapot with lid, glass infuser, warmer and candle; four double-wall glass teacups, and 12 flowering teas. REGULARLY $79.95 $69.95 at Amazon

Sun Basket Sun Basket Sun Basket Whether you want keto, paleo, gluten free or vegetarian meals, Sun Basket will ship healthy dinners packed with organic ingredients and delicious flavors straight to your door. Select at least two weekly dinner meal options and then add on items for breakfast, lunch, snacks and more (you can even get specialty meat!). All recipes come with simple cooking or heat-only instructions, making Sun Basket a top contender for those who want to spend more time at the dinner table and less time in the kitchen. $10.99 and up per serving at Sun Basket

