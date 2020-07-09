9 Best Self Tanners for a Healthy Glow

Spending lots of time indoors gives you plenty of opportunities to indulge in self-care -- but it can also leave you slightly paler than you'd like to be. If you're not venturing outside too much and are longing for your usual summery faux glow, the answer lies in a quality self tanner.

While self tanner has a reputation for being tricky to apply -- it can end up developing unevenly, in streaks or outrageously orange -- certain products make it easier than others.

These days, sunless tanners come in tons of formulas: spray mist, mousse, serum, lotion, towelettes and even double-duty tinted moisturizer. Just choose the one that you're already most comfortable applying (we love a good airbrush-like mist), give yourself a thorough body scrub to slough off dead skin cells, dry your skin completely and then follow the instructions on your chosen bottle.

A few tips: If you have any dry spots from head to toe, dab a bit of moisturizer on them before you apply self tanner. No matter what sunless tanning product you use, wash your hands immediately after applying. (Trust.) And give yourself extra time to let it all dry -- don't rush to do this an hour before you head to the park.

Below, the best self-tanner products to keep you glowing year-round.

Limited-Edition Brazilliance™ 2HR express deep foaming self-tanner

ESPA Gradual Tan Face Concentrate

Gradual Tan Face Concentrate ESPA SkinStore Gradual Tan Face Concentrate ESPA Looking for a more gradual glow? ESPA's innovative self-tan face concentrate works with your skin's biochemistry to produce a natural-looking bronze for your skin tone. Get a subtle look by mixing one or two pumps into your daily moisturizer; to kick it up a notch, apply a few pumps directly to your face, neck and décolleté. $50 at SkinStore

Bioderma Photoderm Self-Tanner

Photoderm Self-Tanner Bioderma SkinStore Photoderm Self-Tanner Bioderma A mist opportunity! Bioderma's entire Photoderm line adapts to various skin types, and this moisturizing, self-tanning mist was designed for sensitive skin. Take 15% off with promo code SUMMER. $19.90 at SkinStore

Clarins Delicious Self-Tanning Cream

Delicious Self-Tanning Cream Clarins Sephora Delicious Self-Tanning Cream Clarins This indulgent tanning lotion from Clarins contains moisturizing aloe and cocoa bean extract. Satisfied shoppers rave about its delicious scent, ease of application and lack of streaks in its wake. $48 at Sephora

Vita Liberata Bronze Basics Must Have Luxury 3 Piece Tan Set

Bronze Basics Must Have Luxury 3 Piece Tan Set Vita Liberata Look Fantastic Bronze Basics Must Have Luxury 3 Piece Tan Set Vita Liberata This three-piece tan set is like sun-kissed bliss in a box. You'll get Vita Liberata's moisturizing gradual tan lotion, fast-drying bronzing mousse and tanning mitt. Take 10% off this kit when you use promo code 10LF at checkout. $33 at Look Fantastic

L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Towelettes

Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Towelettes L'Oreal Paris Amazon Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Towelettes L'Oreal Paris Six tanning towelettes for under 10 bucks sounded like a deal that couldn't be beat, and then we learned this hack: If you only want to add some glow to your face, cut each towelette in half so you get double the usage. (They were made to use on your whole body, so they're big enough to be rationed like this.) REGULARLY $10.99 $9.47 at Amazon

St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mist

Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mist St. Tropez Sephora Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mist St. Tropez Well-loved tanning line St. Tropez's Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mist is indeed a classic product for achieving a natural glow. It's lightweight, oil-free and goes on evenly, plus the bottle lasts seemingly forever. Give it up to eight hours to develop into the perfect-for-you shade. $35 at Sephora

Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Moisturizing Lotion

Natural Glow Instant Sun Moisturizing Lotion Jergens Target Natural Glow Instant Sun Moisturizing Lotion Jergens The color in this budget-friendly mousse develops nearly instantly (in under a minute!), meaning it's the perfect choice for anyone short on time. It comes in two shades, Light Bronze and Deep Bronze, and will continue to deepen in color for a couple of hours after applying. Note: This has a stronger scent than other sunless tanning products we've tried. $11.99 at Target

Tan Luxe Super Glow Body Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum

Super Glow Body Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum Tan Luxe Revolve Super Glow Body Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum Tan Luxe Look tan and feel hydrated with this body treatment formulated with hyaluronic acid, caffeine and antioxidant-rich superfoods. Apply up to six pumps of this serum per body area, then massage into skin with circular motions. $49 at Revolve

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

