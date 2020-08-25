Shopping

The Best Face Oil From La Mer, Chanel, L'Occtitane, Drunk Elephant, Bobbi Brown and More

By Megan Deem
Face oils are wildly popular for a reason. Purists love them for their minimal (often organic) ingredients and amazing aromas, while those obsessed with results and, um, science love the way they can make ravaged skin glow. 

Trust us when we say: Just a few drops these magical elixirs will leave your skin looking and feeling insanely hydrated and fresh. 

We've found the 10 best face oils  -- they deliver results that will make converts out of even the most ardent disbelievers.

Ahead, shop ET Style's best face oils. 

Extra Face Oil
Bobbi Brown
Bobbi Brown Extra Face Oil
Nordstrom
Extra Face Oil
Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown's Extra Face Oil contains a softening, conditioning and moisturizing blend of vitamin E and sesame, sweet almond, olive and jojoba oils. This face oil helps protect your skin against environmental damage while keeping your skin soft and supple.

The Renewal Oil
La Mer
La Mer The Renewal Oil
Nordstrom
The Renewal Oil
La Mer

The Renewal Oil from the iconic skincare brand La Mer is a favorite of A-list celebrities like Jennifer LopezBeyonce, Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen. 

Daily Vitamin Infusion
Indie Lee
Indie Lee Daily Vitamin Infusion
Nordstrom
Daily Vitamin Infusion
Indie Lee

Antioxidant vitamins A, C and E mingle with rosehip and avocado oils, rosemary leaf extract and plant-derived squalane (which has terrific anti-aging properties). The result is soft, even-toned skin that feels supple to the touch.

Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum
L'Occitane
L'Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum
Nordstrom
Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum
L'Occitane

Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum by L'Occitane is an overnight face oil which helps your skin recover while you sleep. Anne Hathaway is a fan of the L'Occitane brand.

Organic Treatment Oil
Juice Beauty
Juice Beauty Organic Treatment Oil
Amazon
Organic Treatment Oil
Juice Beauty

Certified organic by the USDA (it’s on the label!), this lightweight blend contains moisturizing sunflower, olive and jojoba oils, in addition to resveratrol-rich grapeseed oil and soothing calendula. If you’re looking for a multitasking oil, this one’s also great for dry cuticles.


 

Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Restorative Cream-Oil
Chanel
Chanel Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Restorative Cream-Oil
Nordstrom
Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Restorative Cream-Oil
Chanel

Chanel's Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Restorative Cream-Oil minimizes the effects of aging and is perfect for dry to very dry skin.

Organic Beauty Facial Oil
Honest Beauty
Honest Beauty Organic Beauty Facial Oil
Amazon
Organic Beauty Facial Oil
Honest Beauty

Face the day with a dewy glow, thanks to certified organic oils like apricot kernel and chia seed. Plus, it smells really, really good -- think rose, ylang-ylang and clove.

ORIGINALLY $27.99

Black Rose Precious Face Oil
Sisley Paris
Sisley Paris Black Rose Precious Face Oil
Nordstrom
Black Rose Precious Face Oil
Sisley Paris

This silky dry oil infuses the complexion with revitalizing black rose extract, in addition to omegas 3 and 6. Smooth on a couple of drops and your skin will feel nourished and look radiant.

Blue Orchid Face Treatment Oil
Clarins
Clarins Blue Orchid Face Treatment Oil
Sephora
Blue Orchid Face Treatment Oil
Clarins

Essential oils, including blue orchid and patchouli, help increase skin’s vitality on contact. At the same time, hazelnut oil (loaded with vitamin E and omega 9) works to minimize the appearance of fine lines.

Virgin Marula Facial Oil
Drunk Elephant
Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Facial Oil
Sephora
Virgin Marula Facial Oil
Drunk Elephant

This face oil from the wildly popular clean beauty brand is made with 100 percent virgin marula oil, known for being high in free radical–busting antioxidants.

