Face oils are wildly popular for a reason. Purists love them for their minimal (often organic) ingredients and amazing aromas and those obsessed with results, and um, science, love the way they make ravaged skin glow.

Trust us when we say, try a few drops of one of these wonder elixirs, and you’ll be amazed at how hydrated and fresh your skin looks and feels.

Below, the six best oils for your face that promise to make converts out of even the most steadfast oil-avoiders.

Discover our favorites below.

Organic Treatment Oil Juice Beauty Amazon Organic Treatment Oil Juice Beauty Certified organic by the USDA (it’s on the label), this lightweight blend contains moisturizing sunflower, olive and jojoba oils, in addition to resveratrol-rich grapeseed oil and soothing calendula. This one’s also great for dry cuticles if you’re looking for a kills-two-birds-with-one-stone type of oil.

$42 at Amazon

Organic Beauty Facial Oil Honest Beauty Amazon Organic Beauty Facial Oil Honest Beauty Face the day with a dewy glow, thanks to certified organic oils like apricot kernel and chia seed. Plus, it smells really, really good -- think rose, ylang-ylang and clove.

$26 at Amazon

Daily Vitamin Infusion Indie Lee Nordstrom Daily Vitamin Infusion Indie Lee Antioxidant vitamins A, C and E mingle with rosehip and avocado oils, along with rosemary leaf extract and plant-derived squalane (which has terrific anti-aging properties). The result is soft, even-toned skin that feels supple to the touch.

Starting $24 at Nordstrom

Black Rose Precious Face Oil Sisley Paris Nordstrom Black Rose Precious Face Oil Sisley Paris This silky dry oil infuses the complexion with revitalizing black rose extract, in addition to omegas 3 and 6. Smooth on a couple of drops, and your skin will feel nourished and look radiant.

$235 at Nordstrom

Blue Orchid Face Treatment Oil Clarins Sephora Blue Orchid Face Treatment Oil Clarins Essential oils, including blue orchid and patchouli, help increase skin’s vitality on contact. At the same time, hazelnut oil (loaded with vitamin E and omega 9) works to minimize the appearance of fine lines.

$59 at Sephora

Virgin Marula Facial Oil Drunk Elephant Sephora Virgin Marula Facial Oil Drunk Elephant This face oil from the wildly popular clean beauty brand is made with 100 percent virgin marula oil, known for being super high in free radical-busting antioxidants.

$72 at Sephora

