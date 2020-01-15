Goop Beauty Products We're Into (and Can Actually Afford)

Of all the lifestyle brands out there, Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is easily one of the most polarizing. Upon launching in 2008, it quickly gained a reputation as a destination for people who have hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to spare.

But over the years, Goop has evolved into a place that offers premium nontoxic beauty products at a wide range of prices -- in addition to that $450 pistachio resin face serum, you can get a $3.50 organic lip balm. (We want both, for the record.)

Inspired -- and permanently on a budget -- we raked through Goop's Clean Beauty Shop and found all kinds of affordable-ish makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrances from brands we know and love, like Tata Harper and RMS Beauty, as well as its namesake line of products.

Below, the best stuff from Goop that's as good for your bank account as it is for your skin.

Opal Spa Eye Mask Lilfox Goop Opal Spa Eye Mask Lilfox If you're looking to combat stubborn under-eye circles or puffiness, this handwoven beaded opalite eye mask is your ammo. For an extra-refreshing boost, let it chill in the fridge before using. $68 at Goop

Skin Savior Multitasking Wonder Balm One Love Organics Goop Skin Savior Multitasking Wonder Balm One Love Organics We love a good multitasking beauty product, and this blend of coconut oil, mango butter and jojoba is a triple-threat. Use it as a cleanser, moisturizer or mask depending on what your skin is craving. $49 at Goop

Luminizer X Quad RMS Beauty Goop Luminizer X Quad RMS Beauty A few, er, highlights of this luminizing quad: The shades are universally flattering, the coconut oil–infused formula nourishes skin, and just a dab or two can instantly highlight, bronze or contour whatever feature you want to play up. We truly couldn't ask for anything more from a palette. $48 at Goop

Lid Tint Jillian Dempsey Goop Lid Tint Jillian Dempsey This semi-sheer eye balm -- which comes in six shades (we love the shimmery bronze, above) -- instantly makes you look fresh and awake. We’re not saying we’re putting away our matte eyeshadow forever, but…maybe? $28 at Goop

GoopGlow 15% Glycolic Overnight Glow Peel (4-Pack) Goop Beauty Goop GoopGlow 15% Glycolic Overnight Glow Peel (4-Pack) Goop Beauty “At-home chemical peel” probably isn't at the top of your to-do list, but these overnight glycolic acid pads might shift your priorities. When used once weekly, this four-part treatment virtually guarantees softer, brighter, smoother skin in a month flat. A key ingredient aiding in this magical rejuvenation: Australian kakadu plum, a superfruit that’s packed with vitamin C. $45 at Goop

Nail Polish in G10 Côte x Goop Goop Nail Polish in G10 Côte x Goop Goop and nail-care brand Côte are proving to be a dream team with exclusive releases like this perfect pink nail polish. Like Essie's iconic Ballet Slippers before it, G10 is a pretty shade you can wear every day -- it'll be one of the few bottles of polish you actually use to the last drop. $18 at Goop

Amethyst Exfoliating Body Wash Herbivore Botanicals Goop Amethyst Exfoliating Body Wash Herbivore Botanicals Do you have certain shower products that you reserve for special occasions? Before your next big event, massage this crushed-amethyst body polish all over then rinse off to reveal hydrated, silky-smooth (and spray-tan-ready) skin. $44 at Goop

Shampoo and Conditioner Rahua Goop Shampoo and Conditioner Rahua This hair care duo is 100% natural, sustainably sourced -- and among Kourtney Kardashian's go-to beauty products for those exact reasons. Both contain strengthening rahua oil from the Amazon rainforest and palo santo oil for an earthy essence; the conditioner also works as a styling cream. $70 at Goop

Pure Calm Wellness Candle Uma Goop Pure Calm Wellness Candle Uma Made with a blissful blend of Ayurvedic essential oils -- including chamomile, lavender, vetiver, rose and geranium -- this candle is all you need to melt away a stressful day. (Okay, maybe this candle plus a good book and/or a glass of wine.) $68 at Goop

Tinted Stick SPF 30 Raw Elements Goop Tinted Stick SPF 30 Raw Elements Swipe on this tinted, hydrating SPF every morning before you head out the door, then toss it in your purse, gym bag or overnight duffel for on-the-go UVA and UVB protection. With ingredients like cocoa, mango and coffee bean, it smells heavenly. $16 at Goop

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

