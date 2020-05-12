Best Flower Delivery Service Sites for Any Occasion

There's nothing like a fresh bouquet of flowers to brighten one's day (which we can really use these days!). Whether there is an anniversary or birthday coming up or you simply want to treat yourself to beautiful blooms, there's a lot of flower delivery options out there that fit the bill.

Looking for a wide variety of stunning flower arrangements, a monthly subscription for unique floral deliveries or new plants for your home office? The answer is just a few clicks away.

Even better is that many companies that offer online flower delivery use local florists to source their fresh flowers, so you're supporting small businesses while making a loved one's day with a thoughtful gift of beautiful flowers. (Bonus points if the flower delivery service offers contactless delivery.)

Below, shop our picks for flower arrangement options from the best flower delivery companies. (Our partners at Chowhound and CNET have a few suggestions, too!)

Simply Gorgeous Bouquet FTD FTD Simply Gorgeous Bouquet FTD Hydrangeas and roses are just the tip of the iceberg among FTD's fresh flower arrangements, and this particular floral arrangement is the perfect gift for anyone who needs their day brightened. FTD uses the same florist network as ProFlowers, so you can trust your recipient will receive a fresh, stunning and contactless delivery. REGULARLY $65 AND UP $58.50 and up at FTD

Signature One-Time Bouquet Enjoy Flowers Enjoy Flowers Signature One-Time Bouquet Enjoy Flowers Enjoy Flowers offers both subscriptions and one-time bouquets of beautiful blooms. The Signature bouquets, like the one pictured above, are handpicked by the company's head florist and feature the season’s most lush and luxurious blooms: roses, hydrangeas, lilies, callas. Each order includes a hand-tied bouquet of 20 to 25 stems, flower food, a personalized card, care instructions and free shipping. $59 at Enjoy Flowers

Magnetic The Bouqs The Bouqs Magnetic The Bouqs From a Shark Tank pitch to a blossoming direct to consumer business model, The Bouqs sources fresh flowers from eco-friendly farms around the world and delivers them straight to your door. The company offers both subscriptions and one-time bouquets across categories including birthdays, anniversaries and sympathy. $49 and up at The Bouqs

Floral Treasures Bouquet 1-800-Flowers 1-800-Flowers Floral Treasures Bouquet 1-800-Flowers 1-800-Flowers is an old standby when it comes to the freshest flower delivery. Whether you're sending flower arrangements to family members or ordering plants to spruce up your own home, expect a wide variety of offerings and reliable same-day delivery. $46.99 and up at 1-800-Flowers

Wondrous Memories Bouquet ProFlowers ProFlowers Wondrous Memories Bouquet ProFlowers ProFlowers has a large florist network, ensuring you'll be able to find the perfect flowers for whatever special occasion you're celebrating. Order these picture-perfect tulips in bouquets of 15, 20 or 30 stems. $70 and up at ProFlowers

Purple Drops Flora2000 Flora2000 Purple Drops Flora2000 Flora2000 might not be on your radar -- yet. The company boasts master floral artistry, eco-friendly packaging and 24/7 customer service; in the U.S., they offer same day delivery via local florists and flower shops if you order before noon. And, of course, they offer beautiful flower arrangements, like these dendrobium orchids in bear grass, complete with a bubble bowl. $87.99 at Flora2000

Floral Flair Floom Floom Floral Flair Floom The flowers are handpicked, and so are the local florists from which Floom sources its flowers -- like these blue and pink hyacinths. Floom is available in select cities (including NYC, Los Angeles, San Diego and Houston), and you can get free delivery on your first order of $75 or more. They're doing contact-free delivery. $119 at Floom

Pink Sweet Avalanche Rose FLOWERBX FLOWERBX Pink Sweet Avalanche Rose FLOWERBX A bright spot for NYC residents: FLOWERBX, which sources the freshest flowers directly from growers. Shop flowers by occasion or color, and keep up with delivery availability (including same day delivery) on FLOWERBX's Instagram. These pink roses come in bouquets of 20 and up. Tip: Take $20 off your order when you subscribe to the company's newsletter. $85 and up at FLOWERBX

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

