If you’re new to working from home due to concerns about COVID-19 (aka coronavirus), welcome to this weird and wonderful lifestyle. You will learn quickly that certain aspects are amazing while others can be frustrating.

The pros: more snacking whenever, more hanging out with your pet, more comfy outfits. The cons: lack of focus, lack of structure, lack of a dedicated workspace.

To help you navigate the trickier parts of working from home -- and stay grounded -- we’ve rounded up our favorite essentials, from a proper desk to supplies that will help you think clearly.

Ahead, what you’ll need to set up a home office that’s as comfy as it is functional.

Computer Desk Tribesigns Amazon Computer Desk Tribesigns First things first: As tempting as it might be to work from the couch, get yourself a sturdy, stylish work desk. We love this one because its laminated wood top is waterproof and easy to clean, and the whole thing can be assembled in 15 minutes (just screw in the four legs with the included hex key). $107 at Amazon

Amethyst Velvet Cosmo Upholstered Office Chair World Market World Market Amethyst Velvet Cosmo Upholstered Office Chair World Market We’ve sat in enough uncomfortable office chairs over the years -- now that it’s up to us, we’re going for something plush. This stunner has rich upholstery in a pretty amethyst shade as well as a chic rose-gold base. Score it from World Market while it’s on sale. REGULARLY $219.99 $153.99 at World Market

Dry Erase Calendar Ubrands Target Dry Erase Calendar Ubrands When you work from home, it can be surprisingly easy to lose track of what day it is. We’re not giving up our calendar apps, but a physical calendar is a great visual reminder of upcoming month’s big meetings, deadlines and events. $13.59 at Target

Screen Cleaner Kit Screen Mom Amazon Screen Cleaner Kit Screen Mom Don’t forget to regularly wipe down all of your various screens! This Amazon best-seller works wonders on computer monitors, laptops, iPads, TVs, Kindles, smartphones and other dust-collecting electronics, as well as eyeglasses and sunglasses lenses. It comes with a microfiber cloth for streak-free cleaning. REGULARLY $21.95 $19.95 at Amazon

Fiddle Leaf Fig Floor Plant 1-800-Flowers 1-800-Flowers Fiddle Leaf Fig Floor Plant 1-800-Flowers Spruce up your space with a sizable, home-office-friendly plant. This fiddle leaf fig floor plant is easy to take care of (it just needs to be misted with water) and thrives in bright, indirect light. Like most ficus plants, its broad leaves will purify the air around you. $200 at 1-800-Flowers

Good Vibes Only Framed Print Society6 Society6 Good Vibes Only Framed Print Society6 Sometimes you need an in-your-face reminder to think positive. Choose from a variety of sizes and frame materials for this uplifting wall art, then channel all the good vibes in your new home office setup. REGULARLY $63.99 $41.59 at Society6

DeskJet 2652 All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer HP Walmart DeskJet 2652 All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer HP No longer have access to the office printer? This affordable HP model is wireless and can print, scan and copy your documents and photos. It comes with black and color cartridges and can be set up in minutes via the HP Smart App. REGULARLY $69 $44 at Walmart

Linear Wood LED Table Lamp West Elm West Elm Linear Wood LED Table Lamp West Elm A well-lit workspace is a bright idea. West Elm’s take on the classic task lamp has a swiveling wood shade, a metal body with brass finish and a built-in LED light -- so you’ll never have to buy a replacement bulb for it. REGULARLY $179 $143.20 at West Elm

Office 5 in 1 Desk Organizer Set Superbpag Amazon Office 5 in 1 Desk Organizer Set Superbpag Unleash your organizational skills with this five-piece desk organizer. Between the letter sorter, pencil holder, sticky note holder, hanging file organizer and letter tray, you’ll never misplace another writing utensil or piece of paper. $30 at Amazon

Roebling Blue Light Glasses Felix Gray Felix Gray Roebling Blue Light Glasses Felix Gray Part of taking care of your physical health these days means protecting your eyes. Felix Gray makes tons of blue light filtering glasses that are seriously stylish, and these Roebling frames are no exception. Starting at $95 at Felix Gray

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

