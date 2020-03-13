Shopping

Everything You Need for the Perfect Home Office

work from home essentials
Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

If you’re new to working from home due to concerns about COVID-19 (aka coronavirus), welcome to this weird and wonderful lifestyle. You will learn quickly that certain aspects are amazing while others can be frustrating.

The pros: more snacking whenever, more hanging out with your pet, more comfy outfits. The cons: lack of focus, lack of structure, lack of a dedicated workspace.

To help you navigate the trickier parts of working from home -- and stay grounded -- we’ve rounded up our favorite essentials, from a proper desk to supplies that will help you think clearly.

Ahead, what you’ll need to set up a home office that’s as comfy as it is functional.

Computer Desk
Tribesigns
Tribesigns Computer Desk
Amazon
Computer Desk
Tribesigns

First things first: As tempting as it might be to work from the couch, get yourself a sturdy, stylish work desk. We love this one because its laminated wood top is waterproof and easy to clean, and the whole thing can be assembled in 15 minutes (just screw in the four legs with the included hex key).

Amethyst Velvet Cosmo Upholstered Office Chair
World Market
World Market Amethyst Velvet Cosmo Upholstered Office Chair
World Market
Amethyst Velvet Cosmo Upholstered Office Chair
World Market

We’ve sat in enough uncomfortable office chairs over the years -- now that it’s up to us, we’re going for something plush. This stunner has rich upholstery in a pretty amethyst shade as well as a chic rose-gold base. Score it from World Market while it’s on sale.

REGULARLY $219.99

Dry Erase Calendar
Ubrands
Ubrands Dry Erase Calendar
Target
Dry Erase Calendar
Ubrands

When you work from home, it can be surprisingly easy to lose track of what day it is. We’re not giving up our calendar apps, but a physical calendar is a great visual reminder of upcoming month’s big meetings, deadlines and events.

Screen Cleaner Kit
Screen Mom
Screen Mom Screen Cleaner Kit
Amazon
Screen Cleaner Kit
Screen Mom

Don’t forget to regularly wipe down all of your various screens! This Amazon best-seller works wonders on computer monitors, laptops, iPads, TVs, Kindles, smartphones and other dust-collecting electronics, as well as eyeglasses and sunglasses lenses. It comes with a microfiber cloth for streak-free cleaning.

REGULARLY $21.95

Fiddle Leaf Fig Floor Plant
1-800-Flowers
1800Flowers Fiddle Leaf Fig Floor Plant
1-800-Flowers
Fiddle Leaf Fig Floor Plant
1-800-Flowers

Spruce up your space with a sizable, home-office-friendly plant. This fiddle leaf fig floor plant is easy to take care of (it just needs to be misted with water) and thrives in bright, indirect light. Like most ficus plants, its broad leaves will purify the air around you.

Good Vibes Only Framed Print
Society6
Good Vibes Only Framed Print
Society6
Good Vibes Only Framed Print
Society6

Sometimes you need an in-your-face reminder to think positive. Choose from a variety of sizes and frame materials for this uplifting wall art, then channel all the good vibes in your new home office setup.

REGULARLY $63.99

DeskJet 2652 All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer
HP
HP DeskJet 2652 All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer
Walmart
DeskJet 2652 All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer
HP

No longer have access to the office printer? This affordable HP model is wireless and can print, scan and copy your documents and photos. It comes with black and color cartridges and can be set up in minutes via the HP Smart App.

REGULARLY $69

Linear Wood LED Table Lamp
West Elm
West Elm Linear Wood LED Table Lamp
West Elm
Linear Wood LED Table Lamp
West Elm

A well-lit workspace is a bright idea. West Elm’s take on the classic task lamp has a swiveling wood shade, a metal body with brass finish and a built-in LED light -- so you’ll never have to buy a replacement bulb for it.

REGULARLY $179

Office 5 in 1 Desk Organizer Set
Superbpag
Superbpag Office 5 in 1 Desk Organizer Set
Amazon
Office 5 in 1 Desk Organizer Set
Superbpag

Unleash your organizational skills with this five-piece desk organizer. Between the letter sorter, pencil holder, sticky note holder, hanging file organizer and letter tray, you’ll never misplace another writing utensil or piece of paper.

Roebling Blue Light Glasses
Felix Gray
Felix Gray Roebling Blue Light Glasses
Felix Gray
Roebling Blue Light Glasses
Felix Gray

Part of taking care of your physical health these days means protecting your eyes. Felix Gray makes tons of blue light filtering glasses that are seriously stylish, and these Roebling frames are no exception.

