After selling out almost instantly upon their debut, Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS collection has restocked its Seamless Face Mask -- in limited supply. If you missed out on the first batch, grab yours now before they sell out again!

The star's innovative shapewear line is the latest fashion brand to begin selling breathable, non-medical face masks for everyday wear. Echoing SKIMS' offerings of underwear and bras, the masks are super soft and available in five tonal colors: Sand, Clay, Sienna, Cocoa and Onyx.

While select SKIMS pieces are sold at Nordstrom, SKIMS Seamless Face Masks are available exclusively at skims.com. Individual face masks can be purchased for $8, with bundles of two selling for $15 and four for $25. Per SKIMS' Instagram Stories, enjoy free shipping on domestic orders over $25 -- for today only.

Kim & Co. are further supporting COVID-19 relief efforts by providing assistance to those who are particularly vulnerable, like essential frontline workers, at-risk families and home care workers. SKIMS is donating 10,000 face masks to Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the National Domestic Workers Alliance -- and has pledged a $1 million donation to be distributed across these four organizations.

In addition to the latest SKIMS launch, the Kardashian-West family has been keeping busy over the past few weeks, celebrating son Psalm's first birthday and a low-key Mother's Day at home.

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

