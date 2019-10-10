Drew Barrymore's New CBS Talk Show Picked Up for Fall 2020 Release

Look out, Ellen, there's a new female face in talk shows, and she just happens to be one of America's sweethearts!

Drew Barrymore will headline her own CBS daytime talk show starting in fall 2020, the network announced on Thursday. The 44-year-old actress is joining the likes of Ellen DeGeneres and Kelly Clarkson to become another staple in the talk show world.

“It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show,” Barrymore said in a statement. “I’m truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS.”

Word of the project first started circulating in August, when ET learned that Barrymore had shot a daytime talk show pilot for CBS.

The network is very excited to be working with the screen legend on this new project.

“Drew is a huge star and a breath of fresh air -- her show will energize any station’s lineup,” said Steve LoCascio, Chief Operating and Financial Officer of CBS Global Distribution Group.

“We are very excited to be in business with Drew Barrymore and have our stations serve as the launch group for a show that is the brightest prospect I have seen in many years,” Peter Dunn, President, CBS Television Stations, added. “We look forward to giving Drew and our colleagues at CBS Television Distribution our full support to help this show strike gold with our audience and advertisers.”

Barrymore wrapped her Netflix series, The Santa Clarita Diet, this year after three seasons.

Over the years, Barrymore has made some iconic talk show appearances of her own, particularly when she flashed David Letterman on The Late Show in 1995.

