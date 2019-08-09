Sounds like Drew Barrymore may have some future superstars in her household!

During her guest appearance on Friday's Today show, the actress revealed that her two daughters, Olive, 7, and Frankie, 5 (whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman), have caught the acting bug. And while she originally wasn't down with having her children follow in her footsteps, she admitted she's changed her tune as they've grown up.

"When I first had my kids, I think I was so obsessed with doing everything different with them. I almost thought that acting was, like, some calling from the devil -- 'My daughters will never be actors! God, no!'" Barrymore explained. "And then I'm like, um, it's a great family trade. I'm a Barrymore, my family has been doing this for hundreds and hundreds of years and multiple generations."

"I think what was probably the thing that scared me was that I had such an unorthodox childhood," she continued. "And what I really wanted for them was something very normal and traditional and safe. I feel like I've accomplished that ... or I continue to sort of have that be my intention every day. So, you start to sort of relax."

Watching her girls grow up over the years, Barrymore said she can't deny their natural love of entertaining.

"I see my daughters and they're total performers and maybe they do have that Barrymore blood in there," she confessed. "Olive knows that I would prefer it at 18 and then it's really her life and her decision. But, my girls, they love to perform."

If the acting thing doesn't end up working out for Olive later on in life, Barrymore said she's already got a plan B (and a plan C).

"My daughter, Olive, actually, is totally becoming a little designer," she revealed. "She likes to help me decorate and place things. And then she loses interest relatively quickly."

"Right now she wants to be a veterinarian and a policewoman," she added. "So I'm like, 'You have to have a canine dog and be a policewoman! That's the best of both worlds.'"

Barrymore proclaimed last December in her #TheWayItLooksToUs series that, despite divorcing Kopelman, she still got her happy ending.

"Our children are our universe," she gushed. "And we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority."

Hear more on Barrymore and her family in the video below.

