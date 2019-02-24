Drew Barrymore has quite the girl squad in Hollywood.

The actress turned 44 years old on Feb. 22, and celebrated with her closest friends, including A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and more. Paltrow shared a group photo on Instagram one day later of the women posing on a set of steps.

"The angel all in white... it’s her birthday!!!!!!!" Paltrow wrote, referring to Barrymore's white shirt. "@drewbarrymore we love you dearly. Your immense brain, the way you so perfectly articulate your unique thoughts, your propensity for giant underpants and the deep love and loyalty you have for your friends and daughters fill us with joy and inspiration!! "

Barrymore was clearly touched by Paltrow's sweet message and reposted Paltrow's picture on her own Instagram.

"She said the sweetest things about me and my underwear and our friendship, and we have an amazing pack of women who love each other and love to share life with," she wrote. "So I just wanted to thank her! It was really my sister @camerondiaz who brought us together. But all the women in this photo @nicolerichie @oilandsalt @lonavigi @lakebell well we have known each other a long time!"

"Everyone knows I love my kids and my girlfriends," she continued, referring to her two daughters, 6-year-old Olive and 4-year-old Frankie. "That has been the main focus of my life. So thank you GPS (my nickname for the women who knows where everything is) and I also want to tell you that I just got new underwear! And they are actually smaller than the parachute size I used to have. You will be so proud of me! 44 is lookin good!"

Previously, Barrymore shared a fresh-faced selfie to celebrate her birthday. "44 and NEVER BETTER," she wrote. "Go shorty, it’s my birthday!"

She also shared an adorable red carpet throwback from her child star days.

"Seriously! I’m of age! #1982," she wrote.

ET spoke to Barrymore last July, when she talked about being single and why she left dating apps. Watch the video below for more:

