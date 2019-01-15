News

Drew Barrymore's Ex-Husband Will Kopelman Shares Photos of NYC Apartment With Their Adorable Kids

By Scott Baumgartner‍
Drew Barrymore, Will Kopelman
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

In the latest issue of Architectural Digest, Drew Barrymore’s ex-husband, Will Kopelman, is offering fans a peek at his opulent NYC digs — and the former couple’s precious children.

In one image, daughters, Frankie, 4, and Olive, 6, paint with watercolors while sitting at an expansive dinner table beside a window. In another, the 40-year-old actor reads the classic kids' book Madeline to the girls while reclining in a room decorated with a massive tapestry.

Although Barrymore’s little ones are the highlight of the photos and story, Kopelman had some other unique treasures in his home worth mentioning. Among them is his 1977 Triumph Bonneville motorcycle, which is parked in one corner, as well as his collection of magnifying glasses and curtains from his childhood home, which was decorated by legendary designer Mark Hampton. 

Olive Kopelman, Frankie Kopelman
Simon Upton/Architectural Digest
Everything in @willkopelman’s apartment, it seems, has a tale to tell. Take just the living room, for example. A 1977 Triumph Bonneville 750 motorcycle stands like a sculpture in one corner. “When I had my children, I decided I didn’t want to ride anymore,” says the art adviser, who oversaw the decoration of the home he shares with his two daughters—Olive, six, and Frankie, four—from his previous marriage to actress @drewbarrymore. (The family remains close, and Barrymore lives just a few blocks away.) “But I didn’t want to sell it—it came off the production line the same year I was born!—so there it sits.” Across the room, there’s the nearly 15-foot-long 17th-century tapestry depicting the coronation of Charlemagne that Kopelman snagged at auction in London before realizing it was too fragile to be unmounted and rolled up and so had to be crated flat for shipping and then craned in through the windows of the 10th-floor duplex. Kopelman picked up the boxy vintage leather armchairs in Vienna; he purchased the 19th-century ship’s carpenter’s tool set from a dealer in Nantucket; and he’s been collecting the scientific magnifying glasses, currently arrayed on one console, for years. A pair of vintage Cedric Hartman reading lamps belonged to his father—a former president of Chanel—who gave them to his son as a housewarming gift, and the side tables came from one of his grandmothers. Even the room’s curtains have a history: They came out of the apartment that Kopelman grew up in, which had been decorated by the legendary Mark Hampton in the 1980s. Take a tour of the apartment through the link in our profile. Photo by @simonuptonphotos; text by @shaxriegler; architecture by @gpschafer; styled by @michaelbargo

The new article arrives just one month after Barrymore reflected on the end of her marriage to Kopelman in her #TheWayItLooksToUs series on Instagram.

"Once upon a time... I remember reading an article that said I had gotten my happy ending after all," she captioned a photo of herself and her ex on a red carpet (shown above). "Looking at this picture, it sure looks that way. And then, like many times in life for all of us, our plans change and our dreams are adjusted."

When art advisor @willkopelman went looking for a new home, he landed on a generously sized four-bedroom duplex in a venerable Park Avenue building, the kind that still has a manually operated elevator—complete with uniformed attendant—and apartments replete with neo-Georgian detailing and generous early–20th century floor plans. But that ample square footage had been carved into lots of little rooms. Kopelman wanted to keep the old-school decorative flourishes but open things up to create a dwelling better suited to modern family life. To do so he enlisted #AD100 architect Gil Schafer of @gpschafer Architect to help him realize his vision. Most notably, they masterfully reconfigured the formal dining room, cramped kitchen, butler’s pantry, and laundry room—into an expansive family zone. “It was a rabbit warren,” Schafer notes, “totally opposite to the way families live today.” Now it serves many purposes. An airy, wide-open, light-filled kitchen occupies the corner, while the dining table—equipped with sturdy Windsor armchairs—nestles into a custom banquette in front of a row of windows. There’s plenty of storage, including a cupboard specially designed to hold cereal boxes at kid-friendly height and a built-in wine cellar for the grown-ups. “I wanted to make the kitchen the centerpiece,” Kopelman continues. “It’s where I make the girls breakfast in the morning and cook their dinner at night. It’s where we watch our movies, and it’s where I do a lot of work, right at the dining table. I wanted a space that could handle all of that. A custom hood by Schafer hangs above the @lacornueofficial range, and the island was a 19th-century french silk trader’s table. Visit the link in our profile to take a tour of the home. Photo by @simonuptonphotos; text by @shaxriegler; styled by @michaelbargo

"But that doesn’t mean that every second wasn’t worth it. And if that DeLorean time machine pulled up every day, I would do it all over again," she added. "After all, I did get my dream. 2 healthy girls. Will and I continue to marvel at what we made and try to be the best co parents we can be. It’s not always easy and the point is...nothing in life is. But it doesn’t mean that any bitter outweighs the sweet!"

Barrymore and Kopelman split in 2016, after three years of marriage.

