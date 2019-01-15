In the latest issue of Architectural Digest, Drew Barrymore’s ex-husband, Will Kopelman, is offering fans a peek at his opulent NYC digs — and the former couple’s precious children.



In one image, daughters, Frankie, 4, and Olive, 6, paint with watercolors while sitting at an expansive dinner table beside a window. In another, the 40-year-old actor reads the classic kids' book Madeline to the girls while reclining in a room decorated with a massive tapestry.



Although Barrymore’s little ones are the highlight of the photos and story, Kopelman had some other unique treasures in his home worth mentioning. Among them is his 1977 Triumph Bonneville motorcycle, which is parked in one corner, as well as his collection of magnifying glasses and curtains from his childhood home, which was decorated by legendary designer Mark Hampton.

The new article arrives just one month after Barrymore reflected on the end of her marriage to Kopelman in her #TheWayItLooksToUs series on Instagram.



"Once upon a time... I remember reading an article that said I had gotten my happy ending after all," she captioned a photo of herself and her ex on a red carpet (shown above). "Looking at this picture, it sure looks that way. And then, like many times in life for all of us, our plans change and our dreams are adjusted."

"But that doesn’t mean that every second wasn’t worth it. And if that DeLorean time machine pulled up every day, I would do it all over again," she added. "After all, I did get my dream. 2 healthy girls. Will and I continue to marvel at what we made and try to be the best co parents we can be. It’s not always easy and the point is...nothing in life is. But it doesn’t mean that any bitter outweighs the sweet!"

Barrymore and Kopelman split in 2016, after three years of marriage.



