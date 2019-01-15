Monday night is Bachelornight in Kate Hudson's household!

The 39-year-old How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star took to Instagram to show off her and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa's casual night in on Monday. The couple, who welcomed daughter Rani Rose in October, sported matching pajamas while watching Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor!

"We put on matching pajamas and watch the Bachelor on Monday’s," Hudson captioned the pic, which featured her and Fujikawa rocking pinstriped jammies. The actress, a long time Bachelor fan, added a hashtag in honor of the episode's special guest stars, Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman.

In a 2016 essay for InStyle, Hudson admitted that sometimes she "feels like a bad mom" because she'd rather watch the ABC dating show than help her kids with their math homework.

“Yes, I help my kids with their homework. But I also get bored doing it. I will sit and listen to my children pontificate and discuss their ideas till the day is long because it warms my heart, but I really don’t want to do math! I’m gonna say it: I’d prefer to watch The Bachelor rather than do fractions and divisions," she confessed.

However, it seems Bachelor viewing has become a big activity for the whole family. Hudson's 14-year-old son, Ryder, hilariously channeled Bachelor in Paradise star Jordan Kimball his mom's Instagram Story over the summer.

Hudson's oldest son might just follow in his mom's showbiz footsteps. See more on her family in the video below.

