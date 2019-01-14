Bachelor Nation doesn’t discriminate, and when it comes to celebrity Bachelor fans, well, they’re just like us!

Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor will feature a few famous faces -- including Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, Billy Eichner and Terry and Rebecca Crews -- with Mullally and Offerman appearing on Monday’s episode.

“Oh boy, they are unbelievable people,” Underwood previously told ET’s Lauren Zima of the couple’s appearance on a group date. “Megan's my girl, gotta shout her out. But Nick gave great advice too, in this next episode. They're amazing.”

While we wait to find out what kind of shenanigans Mullally and Offerman pull during the date, ET is looking back at some of the Bachelor franchise’s most memorable celebrity cameos, from Jimmy Kimmel to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

Jimmy Kimmel: Chris Soules' Season

Kimmel hilariously hijacked an entire episode on Chris Soules' 2015 season of The Bachelor. On the talk show host's agenda? Sending Soules and Kaitlyn Bristowe on a one-on-one date to Costco and having the other women shovel manure on a group date! So romantic!

Big & Rich: Chris Soules' Season

Just a few weeks after Kimmel's appearance, the ladies got a visit from country duo Big & Rich, who helped them write love songs for the Bachelor, before showing us all how it's done.

Soulja Boy: Desiree Hartsock's Season

Let us never forget the TV gold that was Soulja Boy making a rap video with the men on Hartsock's 2013 season of The Bachelorette! Are you here for the "right reasons?" Just enjoy.

Train: Brad Womack's (Second) Season

John Lamparski/Getty Images

The Bachelor went big for Womack's second go at finding love in 2011. In just week two of the competition, he and a lucky lady were treated to a private concert by Train.

Seal: Brad Womack's (Second) Season

Matt Petit/ABC via Getty Images

The next week, Womack and another women visited a recording studio, where they awkwardly sang "Kiss from a Rose" by Seal -- only to have the real Seal appear and sing the song for them.

Amy Schumer: Kaitlyn Bristowe's Season

Bristowe's 2015 season of The Bachelorette featured several cameos, including one by Schumer and fellow comedians Bridget Everett, Nikki Glaser and Rachel Feinstein -- who helped guys on a group date perform a stand-up comedy routine.

Laila Ali: Kaitlyn Bristowe's Season

ABC

The same week, another group date saw the men getting physical, training for a boxing match with Ali. The guys ended up getting in the ring with each other, with Ben Z. getting a little excited and sending Jared to the hospital. It was Ben, however, who got the group date rose!

The Cranberries: Kaitlyn Bristowe's Season

Bristowe and her guys later traveled to Ireland, where we were treated with another great cameo, by The Cranberries, who performed "Linger" for the Bachelorette and Nick Viall. This was the fateful one-on-one date that led to to Bristowe and Viall getting busy, if you were curious.

Kevin Hart and Ice Cube: Ben Higgins’ Season

The duo made an appearance on the second episode of Higgins' 2016 season, making the Bachelor and his date, Caila, feel real comfortable as they drove around Los Angeles buying condoms and relaxing in a hot tub.

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis: Rachel Lindsay's Season

After being fans for years, Kutcher and Kunis finally made their Bachelor dreams come true by appearing on Lindsay's 2017 season. The couple helped the Bachelorette find her match by putting the guys through a "husband material" obstacle course.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Rachel Lindsay's Season

The same episode saw a cameo by Abdul-Jabbar, who was famously critical of The Bachelor franchise in the past. However, he couldn't have been more of a fan of Lindsay's, and decided to show up to watch the guys' basketball game... where DeMario Jackson's ex, Lexi, later showed up.

Dolly Parton: Emily Maynard's Season

Maynard wasn't shy about proclaiming her love for Parton, so when the icon showed up on the Bachelorette's 2012 date with Arie Luyendyk Jr. to Dollywood in Tennessee, we weren't that surprised. Shocked? No. Delighted? Yes.

Wayne Newton: Becca Kufin's Season

Kufrin's 2018 season was full of cameos (Lil John, Richard Marx, Keyshawn Johnson were featured), but it was Newton, Mr. Las Vegas himself, who made the most of his appearance on the show. Newton gave the Bachelorette and the men on her group date a tour of his house, introduced them to his wife, Kathleen, and had the men write lyrics to Kufrin to the tune of his song, "Danke Schoen" -- which they later had to perform in front of him.

Baha Men: Becca Kufrin's Season

By week seven, we thought we were done seeing famous faces pop up on Kufrin's season... little did we know that the Baha Men would show up on her one-on-one date with Blake in Nassau. It was surprising, fun and we couldn't be more grateful that they gave us an opportunity to see Blake's dance moves.

2NE1: Juan Pablo Galavis' Season

Don't get us wrong, we love us some K-pop, but 2NE1's appearance on the show might just be one of the most random cameos in Bachelor history. Women on Galavis' 2014 group date were forced to learn a routine to become backup dancers at one of 2NE1's performances in South Korea.

Boyz II Men: Andi Dorfman's Season

Twelve lucky men learned a thing or two from Boyz II Men, when the group appeared on Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette in 2014 to coach the guys through their song, "I'll Make Love to You." The guys later performed the hit at Boyz II Men's Santa Barbara concert.

Backstreet Boys: Nick Viall's Season

The Backstreet Boys took over episode three of Viall's 2017 Bachelor season, surprising the women at the mansion before taking the lucky women on the group date off to rehearsals for their upcoming concert. Danielle L. got to share a private serenade with Nick onstage, which didn't surprise us as much as none of the women quitting the show after the date. How do you top that?

