Kate Hudson is enjoying her busy life being a mom of three.

The 39-year-old actress gave birth to daughter Rani last October, her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. She's also a mother to her 15-year-old son, Ryder -- from her marriage to musician Chris Robinson -- and her 7-year-old son, Bingham, whom she shares with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Hudson in New York City on Thursday about her new role as global ambassador for WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers), where she also talked about how the family's been adjusting to baby Rani.

"We're sort of balancing out the masculine and the feminine," Hudson says with a smile. "It's great -- it's a lot right now, I'm not going to lie -- it's busy in the house. It's a lot trying to juggle and manage, and balance is a daily ... it's like, the family huddles around and everyone gets their strategy and then and we're like, 'Hike! Let's do this, let's spread out.' But it's good."

But Hudson says it's definitely different raising each of her three kids -- who are all seven years apart in age -- especially teenage son Ryder.

"Basically, I've been having children my entire adult life," she jokes. "Ryder is 15, he's sort of doing his own thing right now. He needs a different kind of nurturing. I'm nurturing him differently than, say, Rani and Bing. Him, it's like a more mental nurture these days. Like, 'let's sit down and talk about this.' But in terms of having to do things, he's really independent and doing a lot on his own and more helpful than it is needing from me in that way. He's more my helper."

When it comes to Fujikawa, Hudson couldn't be happier with how he's stepped up as a father.

"Danny is the greatest. I feel like I hit the jackpot," she marvels. "His natural ability as a dad is just amazing to watch. He's also just an incredible, supportive partner for me. That's a nice thing to have."

She also shares that her mother, actress Goldie Hawn, is especially taken with baby Rani given that it's Hudson's first daughter.

"I think my mom, it's like, she said there's something about ... when you watch your little girl have a little girl, that's really amazing for her, seeing the extension of the feminine line continue," she explains. "When she sees Rani ... it must be what men feel like when they have their son, their lineage, and they look at their son, and there's something about that that's really amazing. And you know, Rani, there's just something sort of magical about her. She's just a little magical Fujikawa."

Hudson is very candid about her new role with WW, and how it's always been a passion for her to live as healthy as she can. She reveals that it only took her one meeting to agree to represent the brand once she was educated about it, and says that although she grew up being mindful about her health and being athletic, she wants to help others who are looking for a way to start.

"We're talking about how do we change the world with people who don't have that foundation?" she explains. "Where do they go? We need support systems, we need community ... that's what WW really is. It's a program that's been tried and true, you know, so the science backs up the program."

"It's an ongoing journey," she adds about her own health and weight, sharing that she actually gained 70 pounds when pregnant with Ryder and had to lose the weight in four and a half months for a movie. "It's a practice like everything else. Everything we do in life -- whether it be practicing mindfulness, practicing body movement, practicing health, what goes in our mouths -- these are things that you have to be mindful of and be aware of and have knowledge."

As for her always looking flawless on the red carpet, she says it doesn't just come down to good genes.

"I'm a very disciplined person," she stresses. "I feel like I live with gratitude ... and I've had a lot of luck, and I've also had to work really hard."

Watch Thursday's episode of Entertainment Tonight for more with Hudson.

For more on baby Rani, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah Winfrey FaceTimes With Kate Hudson About Her Post-Baby Weight Loss Journey

Kate Hudson Shares Precious Pic of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Cradling Their Baby Granddaughter

Jimmy Fallon Says He Got Friend-Zoned by Kate Hudson -- and Introduced Her to Her Ex-Husband

Related Gallery