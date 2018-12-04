It turns out Jimmy Fallon has another celebrity-missed love connection aside from Nicole Kidman!

Fallon revealed an interesting tidbit from his former single days on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when he played a game called "Loaded Questions" with actress Margot Robbie. Both he and Robbie took turns reading a question of a very personal nature on a card to themselves, then saying the answer out loud. It was up to them to either choose to reveal the question or take a shot of alcohol.

At the end of the game, both stars answered the question, "Do you have a co-star you thought you could have dated but didn't?" While Robbie replied that she didn't, Fallon named Kate Hudson. The former Saturday Night Live star said he felt they had a connection after they met on the set of 2000's Almost Famous.

"I thought for a second, we hung out, we were friends ... and you know, I thought, 'I don't know, maybe there could be something,'" he shared. "She's cool, we get along, we're super good friends."

Fallon said around that time he invited her to see the comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall, where they met Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson -- whom Hudson would later go on to marry and have son Ryder with before they split in 2006.

But Fallon didn't actually know he had been friend zoned until he went ice skating with Hudson the next day, and she asked to borrow Black Crowes CDs from him beforehand.

"We ice skated maybe three or four times around the rink," he remembered. "And then I go, ‘So, what are you doing now?' She goes, ‘I've got to go because I have a date with Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes.'"

Fallon joked that he then began "crying on the inside" while attempting to keep a straight face to Hudson.

"She ended up marrying Chris Robinson and having a baby," he marveled to Robbie, who was also clearly amused by the story. "They had a baby and everything."

In 2015, Fallon was memorably shocked when Kidman admitted that he inadvertently passed on a chance to date her after she expressed interest in him.

Meanwhile, in October, Fallon admitted that NBC initially did not want him to host late night. Watch below:

