Tiffany Haddish knows how to get on up!

The Night School star joined Jimmy Fallon for a Lip Sync Battle on Thursday's Tonight Show, and there wasn't much competition when it came to the final round.

Fallon started off strong with Deee-Lite's "Groove Is in the Heart," and fully committed to his Post Malone lip sync when he got a face full of fake tattoos to perform "Psycho," but there was no catching Haddish once she caught her groove. The actress and comedian rocked The Lady of Rage's "Afro Puffs" for her first round performance, but took things to another level with her second.

"For my final song, I had to go deep, Jimmy," Haddish declared. "So I decided to go with the Godfather. The Godfather of Soul, Mr. James Brown."

Haddish even got The Roots to back her up, and had the cameras capture her in black and white as she went old school with her killer dance moves while lip syncing to "Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine." "Can we make it look like old school TV?" she asked. "Like, the first time people every saw James Brown perform?" Watch the video above to see the full, epic performance!

The multi-talented star took home her first Emmy last month, nabbing the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for hosting Saturday Night Live. Haddish notably beat out SNL alums Molly Shannon, Maya Rudolph and Tina Fey, who was nominated for hosting the show’s season finale.

"I'm cool with it," Haddish joked to ET's Kevin Frazier on the Primetime Emmys red carpet the next week. "I'm not extremely excited about it, I just found out it don't come with a check!"

Check out the red band trailer for her latest film, the political comedy The Oath, below.

