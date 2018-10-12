Post Malone turned the tables on Jimmy Fallon, treating the talk show host to a nice Italian dinner at the Olive Garden.

Believe it or not, Fallon claims he has never eaten at the popular chain, so he and the "Better Now" singer headed to the restaurant's Times Square location to do it up right for a segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

They began with wine tasting, doing their best to catch the notes and flavors in each glass. Their palettes may need some work though, as they both agreed the wine tasted like "grapes" and "alcohol."

Then Malone introduced Fallon to the wonderful world of unlimited salad and breadsticks. The 23-year-old showed the late-night host his specific method for enjoying the breadsticks--take a bite, add "two millimeters" of butter, and continue, repeating the process. Fallon was wowed by the taste, and amazed at the fact that the breadsticks are free.

But Fallon also had a surprise for Malone, who loves the croutons that come with the salad. When he jokingly asked the waitress for "a laundry basket" of extra croutons, Fallon presented him with an actual laundry basket of croutons.

After they enjoyed a "extra crispy" chicken parmesan, Fallon also surprised Malone, telling the waitress it was the rapper's birthday. The staff sang "Happy Birthday" and presented him with a free cake, even as a graphic onscreen revealed Malone's birthday is, in fact, nine months away.

Despite supposedly having never eaten at an Olive Garden, Fallon revealed that he used to use the restaurant's famous phrase "When you're here, you're family," when he hosted Late Night, claiming that they legally gave him the phrase as they phased it out. As part of the "birthday" gift, Fallon transferred ownership of the phrase over to Malone, who was touched by the gift.

Malone appeared on The Tonight Show last week as well, explaining the origin of his tattoos. Read more about his ink below.

