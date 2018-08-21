Post Malone Thanks Fans for Prayers After Emergency Plane Landing

Post Malone is safely back on the ground, and thankful for all the well wishes.

The rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank fans for their thoughts and prayers -- and fire back at those who sent less-than-supportive messages -- after his plane made a scary emergency landing at Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York, at about 3:50 p.m. local time.

"I landed guys," wrote the 23-year-old "White Iverson" rapper, whose real name is Austin Richard Post. "Thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. f**k you. but not today."

i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. fuck you. but not today — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) August 21, 2018

The FAA confirmed to ET that a group of 16 took off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday and were headed to London, ahead of Malone's scheduled performances at the Reading and Leeds festivals this weekend. The plane's tires blew off during takeoff at about 10:50 a.m. local time, and the aircraft was diverted to Stewart International Airport, where it circled in an attempt to burn fuel before landing.

Ultimately, the plane landed just before 4 p.m. local time, with multiple ambulances and emergency personnel on standby. Malone's manager, Dre London, shared several Instagram Stories from the plane, including of the cockpit and the passengers bracing for landing. "We landed safely," he told fans as the plane landed. "We're good."

The scary incident came just hours after Malone closed the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards with Aerosmith and 21 Savage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday night. He also won Song of the Year for "Rockstar." See more from the awards show in the video below.

ET has reached out to Malone's rep for further comment.

RELATED CONTENT:

RELATED: Post Malone's Flight Makes Safe Emergency Landing After Blowing Out Tires

WATCH: Aerosmith Closes 2018 Video Music Awards With Post Malone and 21 Savage

MTV Video Music Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List

Related Gallery