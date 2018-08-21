UPDATE:

The plane landed at 3:50 p.m. local time, with multiple ambulances and emergency personnel on standby.

Malone's manager shared several Instagram Stories from the plane, including of the cockpit and the passengers bracing for landing. "We landed safely," he told fans as the plane landed. "We're good."

_

Post Malone's morning didn't exactly go as planned.

The FAA confirms to ET that a group of 16 took off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday and were headed to London before the plane's tires blew off during takeoff at about 10:50 a.m. local time.

The aircraft has been diverted to make an emergency landing at Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York. The plane is circling the skies to burn fuel before attempting to land.

The news comes just hours after Malone closed the 2018 Video Music Awards with Aerosmith and 21 Savage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday night. He also won Song of the Year for "Rockstar."

After his big night, the rapper and his crew headed out to an after-party thrown in his honor at NYC hot spot Avenue. His manager, Dre London, posted tons of videos from inside the club to his Instagram Story, and documented the group walking on a tarmac and boarding a private plane on Tuesday morning.

Malone is set to perform at the the Reading and Leeds festivals in the U.K. this weekend.

ET has reached out to Malone's rep for comment.

Reporting by Steve Wilks.

(This story was originally published at 10:59 a.m.)

RELATED CONTENT:

Aerosmith Closes 2018 Video Music Awards With Post Malone and 21 Savage

Rapper Post Malone Gets Large New Cheek Tattoos: See the Message

Noah Cyrus Says She's 'In Love' and 'Obsessed' With Lil Xan at VMAs (Exclusive)

Related Gallery