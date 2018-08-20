Steven Tyler definitely knows how to close a show.

Aerosmith took the stage to close out the 2018 Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, following Post Malone's performance of "Rockstar" with 21 Savage.

Malone began the song backstage, before emerging (guitar in hand) in front of the screaming crowd at Radio City Music Hall -- where Tyler and his band were waiting. The unlikely pairing came together for a high-energy rendition of Aerosmith's "Dream On."

There were stunning displays of fire, Joe Perry shoving his guitar through an amp, and Post Malone in a happy face suit -- almost enough to distract us from the awkward transition from Madonna's Aretha Franklin tribute to Camila Cabello's Video of the Year win to this.

But Tyler and his crew were committed to to the cause, as he told the audience ahead of the performance. "READY TO ROCK #vmas," he tweeted on Monday evening.

Aerosmith's VMAs performance comes less than a week after they announced their plans for a residency at the new Park MGM's Park Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, in April 2019. The show is named Deuces Are Wild, after their hit 1993 track.

“We decided to do Vegas,” Tyler excitedly announced on the Today show. “Viva Las Aerosmith!”

“We wanna bring a show in there that we really can’t do when we’re on the road on a regular tour,” Perry added. “So we wanna bring a show that still has Aerosmith and all the guts of Aerosmith but has a whole other element to it that we’ve never been able to do before.”

Tyler recently sat down with ET for an interview on his legacy, new documentary and much more. Watch below.

